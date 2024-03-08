AIRLINK 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.67%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
CNERGY 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.31%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 71.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.42%)
FCCL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.33%)
FFBL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.54%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
HBL 115.44 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.51%)
HUBC 116.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.41%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.96%)
KOSM 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.63%)
MLCF 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.85%)
OGDC 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (6.02%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PPL 115.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PRL 29.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.54%)
PTC 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.99%)
SEARL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.58%)
SNGP 66.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.79%)
SSGC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
TELE 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (9.37%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
TRG 72.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.76%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.78%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 6,786 Increased By 20.9 (0.31%)
BR30 23,025 Increased By 100.6 (0.44%)
KSE100 65,901 Increased By 298 (0.45%)
KSE30 22,083 Decreased By -30.5 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China coal imports to be flat in 2024, Guangdong Energy exec says

Reuters Published 08 Mar, 2024 10:54am

XIAMEN: China’s coal imports are expected to be little changed in 2024, despite an expected 4% increase in demand for the fuel, a senior executive from state-run utility Guangdong Energy Group said on Friday.

Shipments from Indonesia, the world’s largest exporter of coal, will fall to 200 million metric tons this year, while imports of Australian coal will return to a normal level of 80 million tons, Wu Wenbin, Guangdong Energy’s head of coal management told the 2024 China Coal Import International Summit.

The world’s top coal user imported a record 222 million tons of coal from Indonesia in 2023, and 62 million tons from Australia, data from analytics firm Kpler showed.

Wenbin also said China is developing a 600 million ton coal reserve during its 14th five-year plan to balance supply and demand, and control price fluctuations.

China Jan-Feb coal imports rise 23% y/y to highest level for the period

Profits from coal mining and washing in China fell 25.3% year-over-year in 2023, Wenbin said, adding that nearly two-fifths of coal-fired power companies booked losses last year.

Still, there was “an overall improvement in the operating situation” of coal-fired utilities, with power tariffs increasing 20% in 2023, he said.

Guangdong Energy China's coal imports

Comments

200 characters

China coal imports to be flat in 2024, Guangdong Energy exec says

Intra-day update: rupee sees gain against US dollar

19 essential commodities: Subsidy being provided to the poor, PM told

President Dr Arif Alvi presented with farewell guard of honour

X factor: Social media platform ban hits businesses, news in Pakistan

Zardari will become President: PM

Corporate Restructuring Companies Rules: SECP introduces major amendments

Mari network: Engro, others investing $300m in gas PEF project

KE-govt mediation process begins

Handing over power cos to provinces: Shehbaz orders formation of body to examine proposal

Sri Lanka ex-leader claims ousted over China investments

Read more stories