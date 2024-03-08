AIRLINK 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.67%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
CNERGY 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.31%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 71.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.42%)
FCCL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.33%)
FFBL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.54%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
HBL 115.44 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.51%)
HUBC 116.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.41%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.96%)
KOSM 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.63%)
MLCF 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.85%)
OGDC 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (6.02%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PPL 115.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PRL 29.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.54%)
PTC 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.99%)
SEARL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.58%)
SNGP 66.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.79%)
SSGC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
TELE 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (9.37%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
TRG 72.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.76%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.78%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 6,786 Increased By 20.9 (0.31%)
BR30 23,025 Increased By 100.6 (0.44%)
KSE100 65,901 Increased By 298 (0.45%)
KSE30 22,083 Decreased By -30.5 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Gael Monfils soars, Wawrinka Czechs out at Indian Wells

Reuters Published 08 Mar, 2024 10:42am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

INDIAN WELLS: Gael Monfils played near-perfect tennis to crush Australian Max Purcell 6-1 6-2 and reach the second round of Indian Wells on Thursday but three-times Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka was far from flawless and crashed out to Czech Tomas Machac.

Frenchman Monfils, 37, fired down 10 aces and deployed the kind of creative shotmaking that has endeared himself to tennis fans in the California desert for years, soaking in the applause on a sunny centre court after sealing the dominant win.

His 19-year-old compatriot Arthur Fils, who advanced with a straight sets win over Nuno Borges, said Monfils was an inspiration.

“I don’t know how he did that because we were talking before the match about how Purcell is a very good opponent,” Fils told reporters.

“Then I went to take a nap and woke up and it was 6-1 5-2? I think everyone on the tour wants to see him play more and more years.

Andy Murray says tennis should follow rugby’s lead in the way players treat officials

“It would be very nice to play with him in doubles one day.” Monfils will battle eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the second round while Fils faces Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who is seeded 23rd. Earlier, Wawrinka fell 7-6(3) 4-6 6-2 to Machac as the Swiss 38-year-old continued his poor recent form.

Wawrinka, who reached a career high of world number three a decade ago, was unable to match the 23-year-old Czech’s level in the deciding set, his signature one-handed backhand sailing wide on match point.

Wawrinka lost in the first round of this year’s Australian Open, the second round of the Argentina Open, and the Rio Open first round before coming to the California desert, where he was a finalist in 2017.

Machac will play French 21st seed Adrian Mannarino in the second round on Saturday. Croatian Borna Coric, Russian Roman Safiullin, China’s Shang Juncheng and American teenager Alex Michelsen were among other players who advanced to the second round on Thursday before play was halted for the second consecutive day due to rain.

Indian Wells Stan Wawrinka Gael Monfils

Comments

200 characters

Gael Monfils soars, Wawrinka Czechs out at Indian Wells

Intra-day update: rupee sees gain against US dollar

IMF ready for formulation of ‘new medium-term programme’, responds to PTI’s letter

19 essential commodities: Subsidy being provided to the poor, PM told

President Dr Arif Alvi presented with farewell guard of honour

X factor: Social media platform ban hits businesses, news in Pakistan

Zardari will become President: PM

Corporate Restructuring Companies Rules: SECP introduces major amendments

Mari network: Engro, others investing $300m in gas PEF project

KE-govt mediation process begins

Handing over power cos to provinces: Shehbaz orders formation of body to examine proposal

Read more stories