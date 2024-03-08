AIRLINK 59.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
PM thanks Modi, other leaders for good wishes

APP Published 08 Mar, 2024 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed gratitude to the world leaders for extending felicitations and prayers for him on the assumption of office.

The prime minister took to X to thank the leaders including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iranian President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi and Kenyan President William Ruto.

“I wish to thank my brother, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of brotherly Saudi Arabia, for the warm wishes and prayers on my assumption of the office of Prime Minister,” the prime minister said.

He said that the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were deep rooted in historical bonds based on mutual respect, religious and cultural affinity and shared values.

He expressed the confidence that the fraternal bilateral ties would keep flourishing in the times to come.

“Looking forward to working closely with my brother for mutual benefit of the peoples of the two brotherly countries,” he remarked.

He also thanked Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Amir and Qatari Prime Minister for their messages of felicitations.

“Pakistan cherishes its brotherly ties with Qatar and I look forward to working closely with His Highness to further strengthen our exemplary bonds of friendship,” he remarked.

Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for felicitations on his election.

Thanking for a congratulatory call from Iranian President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi, he said during the conversation, they reaffirmed their resolve to work closely for the betterment of two countries and the region.

He also thanked Kenyan President William Ruto for his wishes, saying that Pakistan and Kenya enjoyed close and cordial relations.

The prime minister said that he looked forward to continued collaboration for further enhancement of bilateral ties and economic cooperation.

