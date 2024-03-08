Country’s ‘largest’ book fair begins at PU: PA Speaker highlights significance of book fairs in fostering literacy

LAHORE: Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, emphasised the significance of book fairs in fostering literacy and instigating positive societal changes during the inauguration of Pakistan’s largest three-day book fair, organised by the Punjab University administration.

The event, which witnessed a remarkable turnout of esteemed personalities including PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Jamaat-e-Islami General Secretary Ameerul-Azeem, and religious scholar Nighat Hashmi, among others, attracted thousands of attendees from various walks of life.

Expressing his delight at the revival of the long-standing tradition of book fairs at Punjab University, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan commended the efforts of PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood in rejuvenating the event after a prolonged hiatus. Strolling through the plethora of stalls at the book fair, he lauded the diverse array of publications on display.

Echoing similar sentiments, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood underscored the paramount importance of fostering a culture of reading in today’s knowledge-driven economy. Emphasising the role of books in connecting nations and fostering unity, Dr Mahmood stressed the need for promoting a culture of tolerance through literary engagement. Furthermore, he announced that more than 140 national and international publishers had set up stalls, offering significant discounts to attendees.

The three-day extravaganza, which commenced on 7th March and will run until the 9th, has already witnessed a massive influx of citizens, eager to capitalise on the lucrative discounts offered on a myriad of publications. Participants hailed the initiative taken by Punjab University to attract youth towards reading in an increasingly digitalized era, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to purchase their favorite books at discounted rates.

In a parallel event, four books authored by former Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui, were launched at the Waheed Shaheed Hall of the Institute of Education and Research, further enriching the literary landscape of the fair.

The ceremony, graced by distinguished guests including PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood and Principal Oriental College Prof Dr Nabila Rehman, was hailed as a commendable addition to the book fair.

