AIRLINK 59.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
BOP 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.84%)
DGKC 70.37 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.25%)
FCCL 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
FFL 9.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
HBL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.92%)
HUBC 116.73 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.12%)
MLCF 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.06%)
OGDC 131.35 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.26%)
PAEL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (7.34%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 115.30 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.1%)
PRL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 51.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.53%)
SNGP 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.3%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 6,765 Decreased By -1.3 (-0.02%)
BR30 22,924 Increased By 106.6 (0.47%)
KSE100 65,603 Decreased By -53.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 22,113 Decreased By -113 (-0.51%)
Australia, NZ dlrs rescued by short squeeze

Reuters Published 08 Mar, 2024 03:14am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars found themselves on firmer ground on Thursday as dovish comments from the world’s most powerful central banker pulled down Treasury yields and put the squeeze on short positions.

Both currencies had been under pressure until Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured markets that US rates would still likely fall this year, quashing talk that a recent blip in inflation might derail an easing.

The comments dragged down US yields and the dollar and triggered a wave of stop-loss buying in the Aussie when resistance at $0.6535 cracked.

That left the Aussie at $0.6571, having rallied 0.9% in the New York session. The bounce rescued it from a three-week low of $0.6477 and set up a possible tilt at resistance around $0.6595.

The kiwi followed suit to $0.6133, having jumped 0.7% overnight and away from a low of $0.6070. Resistance now lies around $0.6176.

