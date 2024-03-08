AIRLINK 59.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
BOP 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.84%)
DGKC 70.37 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.25%)
FCCL 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
FFL 9.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
HBL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.92%)
HUBC 116.73 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.12%)
MLCF 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.06%)
OGDC 131.35 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.26%)
PAEL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (7.34%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 115.30 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.1%)
PRL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 51.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.53%)
SNGP 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.3%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 6,765 Decreased By -1.3 (-0.02%)
BR30 22,924 Increased By 106.6 (0.47%)
KSE100 65,603 Decreased By -53.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 22,113 Decreased By -113 (-0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-08

Bani Gala sub-jail: IHC seeks report about present condition of Bushra

Terence J Sigamony Published 08 Mar, 2024 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) sought a report from the Islamabad administration about the present condition of founder Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in Bani Gala sub-jail.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, on Thursday, heard the petition of Bushra through her counsel Usman Riaz Gill and directed the senior officer of the Islamabad administration to visit Bani Gala and submit a report about her presence there.

During the hearing, lawyers, Usman Riyaz Gil and Sher Ranjha appeared before the court representing Bushra Bibi, while lawyer Malik Abdul Rehman represented the chief commissioner’s office. The chief commissioner’s office also submitted a report.

Justice Aurangzeb asked about the ownership of the house and asked whether they sought the owner’s permission before declaring Bani Gala residence a sub-jail. Malik Abdul Rehman, the official lawyer, stated that he was unaware of any permission from the owner.

Justice Aurangzeb said according to the law, notification should be issued with the consent of the property owner. Bushra’s lawyer claimed that the house belonged to Imran Khan, and without his consent, it should not be considered a sub-jail.

The IHC bench inquired if there were any regulations regarding designating a private residence as a sub-jail, to which, the official lawyer responded that the jail administration had reported concerns about the security of the applicant, who is the former prime minister’s wife.

Bushra’s lawyer contended that the transfer of any inmate is under the jurisdiction of the Inspector General of jails. Bushra Bibi voluntarily presented herself at Adiala jail. The counsel said this entire process was illegal as this was the job of IG jails.

He added that when Bushra Bibi had entered Adiala jail then superintendent jail had no power to shift her.

The judge asked that whether the applicant could move within the premises, to which, the lawyer explained that Bushra was allocated only one room and could not leave it. Bushra’s lawyer requested the court to appoint a commission to inspect the conditions of the house as Bushra was unable to meet her family.

Subsequently, the court inquired about the issuance date of the imprisonment notification. Bushra’s lawyer mentioned that the punishment was declared on January 31, and the notification was issued on the same day.

Later, the IHC bench deferred proceedings of the case till the next hearing, seeking a report on the meetings of Bushra Bibi’s family with her at Bani Gala.

In her petition, Bushra Bibi’s petition urged the court to direct the authorities to transfer her from Bani Gala, which is declared sub-jail, to Adiala jail.

The report submitted by the Adiala jail superintendent stated that Adiala jail is short of space and has 250 women incarcerated on the premises. It added that therefore, shifting of Bushra Bibi from Bani Gala to Adiala jail was not feasible. The report outlined that the logistical constraints and security considerations made it impractical to accommodate Bushra Bibi at Adiala jail.

The Accountability Court, Islamabad, on January 31, sentenced the former premier and his wife Bushra Bibi to 14 years in jail in Toshakhana reference. Following the conviction, the former first lady was detained in Bani Gala instead of Adiala jail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IHC PTI Imran Khan Bushra Bibi

Comments

200 characters

Bani Gala sub-jail: IHC seeks report about present condition of Bushra

Sri Lanka ex-leader claims ousted over China investments

Zardari will become President: PM

Corporate Restructuring Companies Rules: SECP introduces major amendments

Mari network: Engro, others investing $300m in gas PEF project

KE-govt mediation process begins

Inclusion of hybrid energy project in IGCEP: OEL seeks PD’s support

Handing over power cos to provinces: Shehbaz orders formation of body to examine proposal

Moody’s changes outlook on banking to stable from negative

UK should first listen to voice of its own citizens: FO

FBR officers asked to dispose of deferred ST refunds by June 1

Read more stories