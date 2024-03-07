AIRLINK 59.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
BOP 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.84%)
DGKC 70.37 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.25%)
FCCL 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
FFL 9.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
HBL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.92%)
HUBC 116.73 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.12%)
MLCF 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.06%)
OGDC 131.35 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.26%)
PAEL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (7.34%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 115.30 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.1%)
PRL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 51.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.53%)
SNGP 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.3%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 6,765 Decreased By -1.3 (-0.02%)
BR30 22,924 Increased By 106.6 (0.47%)
KSE100 65,603 Decreased By -53.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 22,113 Decreased By -113 (-0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Financials lead India’s Nifty, Sensex to record highs, fourth week of gains

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2024 03:34pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: India’s blue-chips extended their rally to record highs for a second session in a row on Friday, led by financials, while U.S. Federal Reserve Chair’s rate cut assurance supported sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex gained 0.69% and 0.51% this week, respectively, posting the fourth straight weekly gain, the best such streak in three months. The benchmarks gained about 3% each in four weeks.

“The momentum in domestic equities can persist till elections as history suggests,” analysts at Ambit Capital said.

Banking is the only sector with relatively attractive valuations compared with the Nifty 50, they said.

Financials-linked indexes such as financial services, banks, public-sector banks and private banks gained between 0.6% and 4% this week.

Moody’s Ratings said on Friday that the outlook for India’s banking system is positive, a day after JP Morgan reiterated it saw no structural challenges to deposit growth in the sector.

India’s Nifty, Sensex open at record highs as Powell’s speech spurs global rally

The broader, more domestically-focussed small-caps dropped 2.18%, while mid-caps added 0.36%, both underperforming the blue-chip indexes on persisting concerns over excessive fund inflows and stretched valuations.

“The profit growth distribution for small- and mid-caps is nothing extraordinary to warrant the elevated valuations,” Ambit Capital said.

Bajaj Auto gained 10.44%, its best week in three years. The automaker’s stock was also the top percentage gainer on the Nifty 50 this week, aided by strong sales growth in February and an ongoing 40-billion-rupee (about $483 million) share buyback.

Tata Motors rose 6.33% this week, on its plan to demerge into two listed companies that will run its commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles businesses.

On the day, the blue-chip Nifty 50 rose 0.09% to 22,493.55, while the Sensex added 0.05% to 74,119.39.

Asian markets advanced on Friday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell in a congressional testimony said that interest rate cuts can be expected in 2024.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Financials lead India’s Nifty, Sensex to record highs, fourth week of gains

Rupee gains ground against US dollar

PHC extends bar on oath-taking of lawmakers on reserved seats till March 13

Islamabad court strikes down verdict declaring CM Gandapur proclaimed offender

China FM calls war in Gaza a ‘disgrace for civilisation’

Oil prices hold gains on upbeat China trade data

Gold price per tola jumps another Rs2,750 in Pakistan

Bank of Khyber’s profit shoots to Rs3.5bn, 665% higher YoY in 2023

ECB to hold rates and take baby steps towards first cut

Ramazan 2024: minimum Nisab fixed at Rs135,179 for Zakat

EAD explains how borrowing can be productive

Read more stories