Mar 07, 2024
Pakistan

PFA to start awareness through Friday sermons

Published 07 Mar, 2024

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) will start an awareness campaign against food adulteration through Friday sermons across Punjab every month; the sermons will create awareness about the benefits of quality food habits.

Scholars of all schools of thought, the Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department’s officials and administrators of places of worship were called for a meeting with PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid on Wednesday.

While addressing the meeting, the PFA DG said the Authority recommended teaching the public in the light of the Holy Quran and Hadith about adulteration of food as a heinous crime. He urged the scholars and imams of mosques to raise awareness about the Islamic laws regarding adulteration in sermons preached during Ramazan.

He also said the provincial food regulatory body will educate the scholars regarding bad food for health. He hoped that scholars became the arm of the PFA in the mission of providing safe food to the people because their role in training and reforming society is very important.

Khateeb of Data Darbar Mosque Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi said the Authority has improved food quality across the province in the last few years after hectic efforts and all the credit goes to them. “The responsibility of reforming the society is ours and we will ensure the end of food adulteration in Punjab,” he added.

