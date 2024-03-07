AIRLINK 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.47%)
NTDC replaces 160 MVA autotransformer at Daharki grid station

Recorder Report Published 07 Mar, 2024 04:59am

LAHORE: The project delivery (south) team of the National Transmission and Dispatch Company Limited (NTDC) has successfully augmented/replaced a 160 MVA, 220 kV/132 kV autotransformer with 250 MVA rating (make TBEA China) at 220 kV NTDC grid station Daharki.

The project was a part of power transmission capacity enhancement program to improve the capacity of NTDC transmission network and voltage profile of the region concerned. This work has been completed under National Transmission Modernization Project (NTMP-I), funded by the World Bank.

The completion of this component of the NTMP-I will benefit the domestic, agricultural and industrial consumers of SEPCO and MEPCO regions.

This augmentation of autotransformer will improve the loading capacity of 220 kV grid station Daharki and provide relief to the areas of Sukkur, Ghotki, Kandhkot, Sadiqabad and Rahim Yar Khan. The enhanced capacity of grid station Daharki will ensure smooth power supply to these areas during the holy month of Ramadan.

Managing Director NTDC Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciated the concerned team for successful completion of this project before Ramadan.

World Bank NTDC Industrial consumers Daharki grid station

