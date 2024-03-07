AIRLINK 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.47%)
Print 2024-03-07

Spot rate unchanged on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Published 07 Mar, 2024

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh and in Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,500 per maund. Phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 8,500 and Rs 10,200 per 40 kg.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 21,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 367 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

