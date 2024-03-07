Gold prices continue upward march

KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday continued to post more gains on the local market but silver remained steady, traders said.

A further increase of Rs1500 and Rs1286 drove up the gold prices to Rs225400 per tola and Rs193244 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold prices stood at $2148 per ounce, which the local market further adds with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver prices continued to remain firm at Rs2600 per tola and Rs2229.08 per 10 grams. The international silver was available for $23.73 per ounce, traders quoted.

