PM Shehbaz discusses security issues with COAS Munir

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed on Wednesday security and professional issues with Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Asim Munir.

The two met at the Prime Minister’s House, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said in a post on X.

General Munir congratulated the PM on the assumption of office and expressed his best wishes.

On Sunday, PM Shehbaz won the prime minister’s election after clinching 201 votes against his PTI-backed opponent from the Sunni Ittehdad Council (SIC) Omar Ayub Khan, who managed to secure 92 votes.

This is the second consecutive time that he has been elected as PM.

He was later administered oath by President Dr Arif Alvi in a ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.