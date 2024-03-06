AIRLINK 59.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.42%)
PM Shehbaz discusses security issues with COAS Munir

BR Web Desk Published March 6, 2024 Updated March 6, 2024 02:25pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed on Wednesday security and professional issues with Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Asim Munir.

The two met at the Prime Minister’s House, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said in a post on X.

General Munir congratulated the PM on the assumption of office and expressed his best wishes.

Army refuses to alter its stance on May 9 events

On Sunday, PM Shehbaz won the prime minister’s election after clinching 201 votes against his PTI-backed opponent from the Sunni Ittehdad Council (SIC) Omar Ayub Khan, who managed to secure 92 votes.

Army chief Gen Asim Munir meets ASP Shehrbano Naqvi

This is the second consecutive time that he has been elected as PM.

He was later administered oath by President Dr Arif Alvi in a ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

