Senate polls on April 3

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to hold Senate elections on April 3. The ECP has finalised the schedule for the elections of the Senate. Polling for 48 seats of the Senate will be held on April 3 in the national and four provincial assemblies.

On April 3, twelve senators will be elected each from Sindh and Punjab, while two senators will be elected from Islamabad. Eleven new senators will become part of upper house each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Fifty-two senators of the Senate will retire after completing their term on March 11. Twelve senators each from Punjab and Sindh and four senators from former Fata will complete their term.

Similarly, 11 senators each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and two 2 from Islamabad will be retiring on March 11. The senators will bid farewell to the upper house at the end of their six-year term. Under the 25th constitutional amendment, there will be no re-election on the four Senate seats of the former Fata.