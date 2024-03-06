‘Rigging in Feb 8 polls’: ANP leader urges CJP to form judicial commission

ISLAMABAD: Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa President Aimal Wali Khan urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to form a judicial commission to probe the rigging allegations in the February 8 polls.

Addressing a press conference, Khan said those who manipulated the people’s votes were thieves of the entire nation. ANP has decided to launch a movement within the Constitutional limit with only one point to stop one institution’s interference in others.

“Islamabad is not listening to the voices of other cities, and the ANP strives to bring its voice to Islamabad. The recent elections are the worst polls in the history of the country,” he added.

He pointed out that electoral rigging began on May 9 and those involved in the May 9 events assumed power in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He said those individuals were now lamenting over forms 45 and 47.

The ANP leader disclosed that in each constituency, money was taken from two to four candidates. The candidate who paid the most was declared the winner, he added.

He further said that ANP had already started the campaign by holding strikes and reorganising the party, meeting other parties and would go the general public while explaining those things.

