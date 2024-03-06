AIRLINK 60.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.56%)
DFML 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.61%)
DGKC 69.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.38%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.04%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.61%)
HUBC 115.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.2%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
OGDC 127.98 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.89%)
PAEL 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.32%)
PIAA 13.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.81%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.34%)
PPL 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.12%)
PTC 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SEARL 50.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.41%)
SNGP 66.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.1%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
TPLP 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.55%)
TRG 74.52 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (3.5%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,770 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.28%)
BR30 22,845 Decreased By -232.4 (-1.01%)
KSE100 65,726 Decreased By -225.7 (-0.34%)
KSE30 22,285 Decreased By -132.2 (-0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-06

‘Rigging in Feb 8 polls’: ANP leader urges CJP to form judicial commission

Recorder Report Published 06 Mar, 2024 04:18am

ISLAMABAD: Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa President Aimal Wali Khan urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to form a judicial commission to probe the rigging allegations in the February 8 polls.

Addressing a press conference, Khan said those who manipulated the people’s votes were thieves of the entire nation. ANP has decided to launch a movement within the Constitutional limit with only one point to stop one institution’s interference in others.

“Islamabad is not listening to the voices of other cities, and the ANP strives to bring its voice to Islamabad. The recent elections are the worst polls in the history of the country,” he added.

He pointed out that electoral rigging began on May 9 and those involved in the May 9 events assumed power in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He said those individuals were now lamenting over forms 45 and 47.

The ANP leader disclosed that in each constituency, money was taken from two to four candidates. The candidate who paid the most was declared the winner, he added.

He further said that ANP had already started the campaign by holding strikes and reorganising the party, meeting other parties and would go the general public while explaining those things.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court SC ANP rigging Aimal Wali Khan CJP Qazi Faez Isa General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

‘Rigging in Feb 8 polls’: ANP leader urges CJP to form judicial commission

Remaining funds of first tranche of World Bank loan: ECC approves Rs7.6bn TSG for PKR cover

HBL CEO may be inducted into finance team

Jul-Jan debt rises 6pc

Army refuses to alter its stance on May 9 events

There’s drastic cut in the number of income tax return filers

‘Coercive’ recovery: IHC directs FBR to issue orders to Karachi CC

Modi, other world leaders greet Shehbaz

ECP finally uploads Form-45s, related papers

Economic stability: PPP vows its support to PM

Pensionary benefits: Implementation of LHC order stayed by SC

Read more stories