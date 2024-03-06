KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 156,967 tonnes of cargo comprising 97,036 tonnes of import cargo and 59,931 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 97,036 comprised of 52,848 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,461 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,434 tonnes of Ammonium Sulphate, 21,693 tonnes of Wheat & 16,600 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 108,409 comprised of 96,609 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 11,700 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 6412 containers comprising of 3953 containers import and 2459 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 830 of 20’s and 1353 of 40’s loaded while 197 of 20’s and 110 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 934 of 20’s and 702 of 40’s loaded containers while 17 of 20’s and 52 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 04 ships namely, Lotus A, X-Press Salween, Coral Island & Alora berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

As many as 08 ships namely, Xin Hai Tong 8, Value, CmaCgm Columba, Independent Spirit, Vela Star, Xin Hai Tong 28, Hansa Europe and Esl Zanzibar sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of a container vessel left the port on today morning and four more ships, Star Sino, African Baza, Medi Chiba and Kamome Victoria are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of145,757 tonnes, comprising 127,624tonnes imports cargo and 18,133tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,275 Containers (475 TEUs Imports and 800 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, MSC Aby, San Nicolas, Torm Integrity and Cetus & another ship Maersk Pittsburgh carrying Containers, Coal, Gas oil and Wheat have taken berths at QICT, MW-4, FOTCO and FAP on Tuesday, 5th March-2024.

