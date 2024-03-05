USC’s PM Ramazan Relief Package 2024 begins

ISLAMABAD: Once again, the Prime Minister of Pakistan has announced a subsidy of Rs 7.5 billion for this Ramazan like the previous year in 2023.

Utility Stores Corporate will deliver this subsidy to the people of Pakistan across country through its network. 19 basic items of daily use including atta, ghee, edible oil, sugar, daal chana, chickpeas, baisan, dates, rice, tea, spices, milk and mashroobat will be provided on subsidized rates under the package announced by the federal government.

Seeing the convenience of the people during Ramazan, Utility Stores Corporation will ensure the delivery of all food items as per PMT-40 instead of PMT-60. This time this subsidy will be awarded to the pro-poor and average families registered under BISP; whereas 20 billion people will take advantage of the subsidy due to PMT-60.

As a result of subsidy by Federal Government, atta of 10KG will be available at Rs 648, Ghee per KG Rs 365, Sugar per KG Rs 109, whereas special subsidy on these items such as Rs 25 on edible oil per liter, Rs 25 on daal chana per kg, Rs 25 on chickpeas (white), Rs 50 on Baisan per kg, Rs 50 on dates per kg, Rs 25 on Basmati rice per kg, Rs. 25 on Silla rice per kg, Rs. 25 on Tota rice per kg, Rs 100 on 800gm tea, Rs 30 on tetra pack milk.

Spices and mashroobat will also be delivered on subsidized rates which is undoubtedly an initiative for the welfare for the relief of a common man. It’s the priority of the current government to provide 20 KG atta, 5Kg Ghee, 5Kg sugar, and 3Kg rice to the registered BISP people under PMT-60. There is no limit of purchase is there on other items.