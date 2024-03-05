Asad made Secretary to PM

ISLAMABAD: Asad Rehman Gilani has been appointed Secretary to the Prime Minister, replacing Khurram Agha who has been transferred to the Commerce Division.

The Cabinet Division issued two separate notifications on Monday with the first one about the posting of Asad Rehman.

The notification said that Asad Rehman, a BS-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge) Power Division is being transferred and posted as Secretary to the Prime Minister, Prime Minister Office, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Another notification issued by the Cabinet Division stated that Captain (retired) Muhammad Khurram Agha, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary to the Prime Minister, Prime Minister’s Office, is transferred and posted as Secretary, Commerce Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

