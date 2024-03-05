KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 41.487 billion and the number of lots traded was 32,133.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 22.392 billion followed by, NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.341 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.984 billion), Platinum (PKR 3.855 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.790 billion), Silver (PKR 1.299 billion), SP 500 (PKR 556.235 million), Japan Equity (PKR 524.993 million), DJ (PKR 381.867 million), Natural Gas (PKR 259.481 million), Copper (PKR 39.714 million), Brent (PKR 34.612 million) and Palladium (PKR 26.780million).

In Agricultural commodities, 46 lots of cotton amounting to PKR 74.735 million were traded.

