AIRLINK 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.85%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.39%)
DFML 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
DGKC 69.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.42%)
FCCL 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
GGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 115.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.35%)
HUBC 116.06 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
KEL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.66%)
KOSM 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.57%)
MLCF 38.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 132.17 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (6.61%)
PAEL 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
PIAA 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.47%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 119.87 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.38%)
PRL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PTC 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.5%)
SEARL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 68.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
SSGC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TRG 72.75 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.31%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.25%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.2%)
BR100 6,790 Increased By 72.9 (1.09%)
BR30 23,078 Increased By 560.6 (2.49%)
KSE100 65,952 Increased By 626 (0.96%)
KSE30 22,417 Increased By 271.6 (1.23%)
Mar 05, 2024
Markets Print 2024-03-05

PMEX daily trading report

Published 05 Mar, 2024

KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 41.487 billion and the number of lots traded was 32,133.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 22.392 billion followed by, NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.341 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.984 billion), Platinum (PKR 3.855 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.790 billion), Silver (PKR 1.299 billion), SP 500 (PKR 556.235 million), Japan Equity (PKR 524.993 million), DJ (PKR 381.867 million), Natural Gas (PKR 259.481 million), Copper (PKR 39.714 million), Brent (PKR 34.612 million) and Palladium (PKR 26.780million).

In Agricultural commodities, 46 lots of cotton amounting to PKR 74.735 million were traded.

Gold Copper Crude Oil Cotton palladium PMEX NSDQ 100 Agricultural Commodities

