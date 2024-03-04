AIRLINK 60.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.44%)
Mar 04, 2024
World

Four killed, multiple injured in California shooting

Reuters Published March 4, 2024 Updated March 4, 2024 01:13pm

Four people were killed and multiple others were injured in a shooting at a residence in King City, California, authorities said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, following a party at a residential building where three male adults with gunshot wounds were pronounced dead at the scene, and a female adult was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Three killed, four wounded in shooting attack in southern Israel, medics and police say

Three other male victims with gunshot wounds were transported to a hospital in Salinas for medical treatment, the King City Police Department said in an emailed statement.

Three unidentified men exited a vehicle and shot multiple rounds at the individuals in the front yard of the house, the police department said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

California shooting Four killed King City King City Police Department

