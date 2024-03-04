AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,717 Increased By 68.3 (1.03%)
BR30 22,517 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.23%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-04

Biochemists urged to expedite efforts towards drug discovery objective

Press Release Published 04 Mar, 2024 04:15am

FAISALABAD: Experts at international symposium have urged the biochemists to expedite their efforts in term of the medicinal drug discovery and development in order to cope with rising different diseases for the noble cause of health security.

They addressed the inaugural session of two-day international symposium titled drug discovery and development themed emerging trends in drug discovery arranged by Department of Biochemistry, University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

National Skill University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Mukhtar urged young scientists to come up with innovative ideas to fight the challenges. He said that with the passage of time, new diseases have broken out for which scientists had to enhance their efforts. He said that we have a long way to go to achieve goals of health, nutrition and environment security and avert future challenges, he added.

Former vice chancellor PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood Khan stressed the need to strengthen ties between the scientists and industry by saying “the collaborative and trust building are essential for the development that must be cemented.”

Dean Faculty of Sciences DrIjaz Ahmad Bhatti that inter disciplinary research work would pave the way for the development. He added that the latest trends in the sciences be adopted to combat the challenges of the modern era. He also stressed upon the need to learn the modern tools and techniques to compete with the rest of the world.

Chairman Biochemistry Prof Dr Amer Jamil said biochemistry is a demand driven discipline and role of the biochemists was on the rise with each passing year. He said that the conference will set the path for chemistry and biochemistry scientists for enhanced roles in the medical drug development and bring together the scientists, industry and stakeholders on a platform where they can provide solutions.

Prof Dr Alicja Nowaczyk from Poland, Dr Nadeem Akhtar from Ghazi University, Dr Lukasz Fijalkowski from Poland and others addressed the technical session.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

medicine Biochemists drug discovery medicinal drug

Comments

200 characters

Biochemists urged to expedite efforts towards drug discovery objective

Energy models being used by IEP, IGECP: Ministry, KP govt raise questions on duplication

Xi congratulates Shehbaz

Joint session on 9th to elect new president

Shareholding of TAEPL: Extension granted in LoI validity period, alteration

Appointment of FDI: new govt to take decision

Gohar, Omar elected PTI Chairman, SG unopposed

Gaza truce talks in Cairo as heavy fighting rages

NGMS/5G spectrum auction: Defence forces make 30MHz available to govt

OPEC+ members extend oil output cuts to second quarter

Ship sunk by Houthi strike poses environmental risk: US military

Read more stories