Biochemists urged to expedite efforts towards drug discovery objective

FAISALABAD: Experts at international symposium have urged the biochemists to expedite their efforts in term of the medicinal drug discovery and development in order to cope with rising different diseases for the noble cause of health security.

They addressed the inaugural session of two-day international symposium titled drug discovery and development themed emerging trends in drug discovery arranged by Department of Biochemistry, University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

National Skill University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Mukhtar urged young scientists to come up with innovative ideas to fight the challenges. He said that with the passage of time, new diseases have broken out for which scientists had to enhance their efforts. He said that we have a long way to go to achieve goals of health, nutrition and environment security and avert future challenges, he added.

Former vice chancellor PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood Khan stressed the need to strengthen ties between the scientists and industry by saying “the collaborative and trust building are essential for the development that must be cemented.”

Dean Faculty of Sciences DrIjaz Ahmad Bhatti that inter disciplinary research work would pave the way for the development. He added that the latest trends in the sciences be adopted to combat the challenges of the modern era. He also stressed upon the need to learn the modern tools and techniques to compete with the rest of the world.

Chairman Biochemistry Prof Dr Amer Jamil said biochemistry is a demand driven discipline and role of the biochemists was on the rise with each passing year. He said that the conference will set the path for chemistry and biochemistry scientists for enhanced roles in the medical drug development and bring together the scientists, industry and stakeholders on a platform where they can provide solutions.

Prof Dr Alicja Nowaczyk from Poland, Dr Nadeem Akhtar from Ghazi University, Dr Lukasz Fijalkowski from Poland and others addressed the technical session.

