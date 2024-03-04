Farmers in Punjab and Sindh are showing significant interest in early-grown cotton. It’s estimated that Punjab will cultivate over 40 lakh acres of cotton this year, with 8 to 10 lakh acres dedicated to early cotton. Meanwhile, Sindh is expected to cultivate 18 lakh acres of cotton, including 3.5 to 5 lakh acres of early cotton. Combining both provinces, it’s anticipated that 12 to 14 lakh acres of early cotton will be cultivated. In this article, we’ll explore essential aspects of early cotton cultivation that can help farmers achieve higher yields.

Before planting cotton, farmers should develop a comprehensive plan. This plan should include factors such as the timing of planting, selecting appropriate land, choosing the right seed variety, considering local weather conditions, assessing available resources, and reflecting on past experiences. Based on these considerations, farmers can create a tailored plan for cotton cultivation. Regardless of the type of cotton being cultivated, timing is crucial, especially in relation to weather conditions. Currently, the nights are cold, the soil is moist, and rainfall is forecasted by the Meteorological Department.

These conditions aren’t favorable for early cotton cultivation. However, there may be an opportunity for improvement around the second week of March for early sowing. Cotton farmers should closely follow the recommendations provided by experts from the Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan and the Department of Agriculture Extension Punjab regarding early cultivation. Maintaining regular communication with these experts is essential for successful cotton farming.

The crucial first step in cotton cultivation is selecting the right seeds. It’s essential to carefully consider which seeds to plant, where to obtain them, and when to plant them. To ensure you have access to quality seeds, it’s best to contact trusted dealers, registered reputable companies, and breeders affiliated with research institutes. Purchase only recommended seeds that are healthy, pure, and certified disease-free to guarantee peace of mind and avoid potential loss of productivity. Neglecting to choose seeds carefully can have significant consequences since seed selection is a one-time decision.

Approved varieties suitable for early cotton cultivation include BTCIM775, BTCIM343, BTCIM663, BTCYTO537, BTCYTO511, FH333, Hataf3, CKC1, CKC3, CKC5, CKC6, Ghori2, Badr1, ICI2121, and ICI2424. After acquiring the seeds, it’s crucial to select high-quality alluvial soil, such as Mera soil, for cultivation. This type of soil becomes rich and granular after proper preparation. If the subsoil is compacted, using a chisel plow is recommended. This helps in retaining moisture for an extended period and facilitates better absorption of nutrients by the plant roots. Utilizing a laser land leveler for land preparation is essential. This ensures a flat field, which not only conserves water and fertilizer but also enhances yield.

Additionally, a flat field reduces the risk of water logging, thus protecting the crop from diseases. Farmers should prioritize proper drainage of rainwater when preparing the land and aim to cultivate cotton on well-drained fields. While kalrathi, silty, sandy, and loamy soils are not typically suitable for cotton cultivation, with expert advice and a sound strategy, it’s possible to cultivate cotton in such areas by implementing appropriate measures.

Once the seed selection and land preparation stages for cotton cultivation are completed, it’s essential to address certain aspects before planting the seeds.

For bed and furrow cultivation, the recommended seeding rates are 4.5 kg per acre at 90% germination, 5 kg at 75% germination, and 5.5 kg per acre at 60% germination.

In the case of drill cultivation, it’s advised to sow 9 kg per acre at 90% germination, 10 kg per acre at 75% germination, and 11 kg per acre at 60% germination, along with an additional provision of 10% seed. Farmers in hot and dry regions should exclusively use fuzzy seeds for cotton cultivation.

It’s crucial to select cotton varieties based on the soil structure and regional climate. Before planting, farmers should utilize delinted seeds and then grade them accordingly.

This ensures optimal conditions for successful cotton germination and growth. A straightforward method for grading seeds involves using a pedestal fan and anaspired (Chaaj). Poor-quality seeds will be blown away by the fan, leaving behind the higher-quality seeds.

After grading, farmers can further assess seed quality through methods such as size weighing, a crackling sound produced when the seed is broken, and conducting seed germination tests.

Experts from CCRI Multan emphasize the importance of seed treatment before sowing. Farmers are advised to use a mixture of Amida Clopard + Tebuconazole for this purpose.

This treatment helps protect the crop from diseases and sap-sucking insects during the initial 30 to 40 days after planting. As a result, the crop grows faster, and the plants start off healthy and vigorous.

Additionally, a healthy crop shows increased resistance against diseases like CLCuV (Cotton Leaf Curl Virus). Effective seed treatment ensures protection against diseases and insect attacks for at least the initial three leaves of the crop.

The recommended application rate for the seed-applied mixture is 10 ml per kilogram of seed. After treating the seeds, farmers should dry them in a shaded area.

When sowing, it’s essential to cover the seeds lightly with soil to prevent them from being exposed. Bare seeds can encounter growth problems.

For planting, it’s advisable to place 3 to 4 seeds per hole, with a seed depth of 1 to 1.5 inches in the soil. In cultivated crops, maintain a plant spacing of 9-12 inches, with a recommended number of plants per acre ranging from 17 to 23 thousand. Before planting, ensure that the fields are adequately watered, and plant the seeds approximately one inch above the water level.

For cotton field’s cultivated using bed and furrow method, it’s recommended to spray weedicide such as pendimethalin at a rate of one liter per acre and S-metachlor at a rate of 800 ml per acre within 24 hours.

It’s important to use a flat jet nozzle for spraying to ensure even coverage. By adhering to these guidelines, farmers can expect to achieve a good yield and significantly increase their income.

