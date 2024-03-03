3 terrorists killed, four injured

ISLAMABAD: The security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Karak District, on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between troops and the terrorists, as a result of which three terrorists were sent to hell, while four terrorists got injured.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) as well as innocent civilians.

