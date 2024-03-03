CM vows to ensure provision of quality healthcare facilities

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a three-hour long special meeting on the restructuring of health system, consideration of an effective 5-year plan for the upgradation of health department, review of system reform and suggestions for the improvement of management of Rural Health Centers (RHCs) and dispensaries.

While approving phase-wise reforms in the health system, and the review of issues related to maternal and child health including the provision of standard treatment facilities for them, the CM directed the authorities concerned to ensure that there should be no hospital in the province where doctors, paramedical staff, medicines and required medical equipment are not available. She directed to form a Health Advisory Council to ensure transparency. The Health Advisory Council will include government officials, professionals and public representatives.

The CM also called for a plan for the upgradation, construction and rehabilitation of BHU and RHC. She directed to ensure uniformity in the external and internal design of BHU and RHC. Secretary C&W was asked to present mock designs of BHU and RHC in two weeks.

She also directed to install Urdu signboards and proper floor lining in hospitals to guide the public. She approved immediate provision of free medicines to patients. She also called for a field hospital plan to bring health facilities to the doorsteps of people.

She directed to send mobile health units to suburban areas and villages on scheduled days. The mobile health unit will have medical officer, LHV, dispenser and other staff besides necessary medical equipment. It was also decided in the meeting to start a pilot project from Lahore to provide health facilities to people at their doorstep.

The CM ordered to meet shortage of infant formula on priority basis. Proposals for the establishment of medical center for the treatment of heart, cancer and other diseases in each district were also evaluated in the meeting.

Maryam Nawaz said, “It is my commitment to ensure better treatment facilities for every citizen of Punjab. Therefore, MS, the best medical professionals and technical members will be included in the board of management of public sector hospitals purely on merit.” She added, “I have zero tolerance for corruption and nepotism.”

She also said, “A special hospital will be established to provide best cancer treatment facilities to poor patients.” She added,”Public awareness and health screening should be prioritized in the health department, and special attention should be given to mother and child health at BHU level.”

Earlier, Secretary Health Ali Jan gave a detailed briefing on 5-year plan for the upgradation of health department.

Former Senator Pervez Rashid, Members Provincial Assembly Maryam Aurangzeb, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development Board, Secretary Finance, and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The Punjab CM congratulated Baloch brothers and sisters on Baloch Culture Day. She said, ‘Balochistan is a beautiful land of beautiful people.’

Madam Chief Minister added, ‘The development of Balochistan is actually the development of Pakistan. Like other cultures of Pakistan, Baloch culture also has rich traditions of love and patriotism.’

Meanwhile, under the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, “Saf Suthra Punjab” campaign is in full swing across Punjab.

Under the campaign, the entire Punjab will be cleaned within a month. The campaign will continue from March 1 to March 31.

All district administrations are fully active for the effective implementation of the Campaign. Heavy machinery has been mobilized to completely eliminate dumping of garbage from open spaces. Graveyards will also be cleared completely of weeds and garbage. Vegetable markets and bus terminals across the province will be thoroughly cleaned too.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024