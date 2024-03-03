AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,717 Increased By 68.3 (1.03%)
BR30 22,517 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.23%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-03

Malaysian palm oil futures down

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2024 02:55am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Friday on profit-taking and cautious trading ahead of a major industry conference in Kuala Lumpur next week, although the contract posted gains for the week.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 6 ringgit, or 0.15%, at 3,964 ringgit ($835.67) per metric ton at close. The contract gained 2.88% for the week.

“Weekend profit-taking after the hefty gains yesterday and cautious trading ahead of the Price Outlook Conference and Exhibition (POC) next week kept the market mostly stagnant,” said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Traders were also cognizant of lower February production and exports and their impact on stocks. The POC presentation and analysis will offer more clues in guiding prices, he added.

The soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 1.58%, while its palm oil contract added 1.59%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade increased 0.82%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for February fell 14% to 1,106,054 metric tons from January, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said. According to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia, exports fell 18.5% to 1,000,348 tons from January.

Cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS) estimates that exports of Malaysian palm oil products for February totalled 996,845 metric tons, according to LSEG.

Oil Palm palm oil rates Palm oil price

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil futures down

‘Land allotment for industrial use’ PSM board challenges caretaker govt’s claim

Requirements for life insurance products: SECP issues new directives to insurance cos, family Takaful operators

Revenue collection target: FBR chairman summons ‘emergency meeting’

Rs10bn TSG approved to mitigate cyber-attacks

Online freelancers: PayPal remittances from this month: minister

Rural areas: One-quarter of population still below poverty line: WB

2023: corporate profits boom despite economic slowdown

Feb oil sales decline 8pc YoY

SC explains how a foreign arbitral award can be refused by local courts

Seizure of commercial consignment: Pakistan condemns India’s high- handedness

Read more stories