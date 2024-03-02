AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,717 Increased By 68.3 (1.03%)
BR30 22,517 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.23%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian drone attacks kill two in Kharkiv, Odesa

AFP Published 02 Mar, 2024 11:04am

KHARKIV: Overnight Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Odesa regions killed at least two people, authorities reported early Saturday.

Odesa officials said a Russian drone attack damaged multiple high-rise apartment buildings in the port city, killing a young man and injuring several others, including a three-year-old child.

“The three-year-old suffered abrasions to his leg and is under medical supervision,” regional governor Oleg Kiper said.

Six adults were also injured, he added.

In Ukraine’s northeast Kharkiv region, police said a drone struck a house in the village of Velykyi Burluk, sparking a fire and killing an elderly man.

Russian drone attack kills seven in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

“The 76-year-old owner of the house was pulled from the rubble,” police said.

“The house was completely destroyed.”

Officers evacuated an elderly woman from a neighbouring house, police said.

Kharkiv city authorities said a separate drone attack destroyed several vehicles and residential buildings, but they did not report any casualties.

The deadly attacks came as air raid alerts were in place for regions across eastern Ukraine, with the country’s air force reporting multiple groups of Iranian-made Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles.

Russia Kharkiv Russian invasion of Ukraine Odesa Russian drones

Comments

200 characters

Russian drone attacks kill two in Kharkiv, Odesa

Jul-Feb trade deficit falls 30.2pc to $14.87bn YoY

Sovereign dollar bonds rally ahead of PM’s election

PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected Balochistan CM

Gold price per tola jumps Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Feb CPI-based inflation up 23.1pc YoY

MQM-P, PML-N reach formal agreement

Nepra approves modification in generation licence of Wapda

Payment to Chinese IPPs: Power Division allowed to draw Rs4bn from PERA

Saudi Arabia launch bid to host the 2034 World Cup

PML-N, PPP Senators assail IK over letter to IMF

Read more stories