AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,721 Increased By 72.8 (1.09%)
BR30 22,559 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-02

Europe’s STOXX 600 hits record high in strong start to March

Reuters Published 02 Mar, 2024 04:16am

PARIS: Europe’s benchmark index hit a new record high on Friday propelled by rate-sensitive stocks, with investors continuing to cheer upbeat corporate earnings while looking past data that showed core prices remained stubbornly high.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.6% up at an all-time high, logging its sixth straight weekly gain.

Germany’s DAX climbed 0.3%, also scaling a fresh record high, emerging as the best performer among its top regional peers so far in 2024.

Rate-sensitive real estate and technology led sectoral gains, with an over 1% jump each, while energy too gained on the back of a 2% advance in oil prices ahead of an OPEC+ decision on supply agreements.

On the earnings front, Daimler Truck raised its dividend after posting better-than-expected pre-tax 2023 earnings, sending its shares surging 18.1% after predicting 2024 earnings well above analyst forecasts.

The STOXX 600 briefly took a hit after data showed euro zone inflation dipped last month but underlying price growth proved to be sticky. Another data set showed manufacturing activity continued to contract last month, although firms were optimistic about the year ahead, underscoring some economic concerns.

“Core inflation is proving a lot stickier than we thought... we now struggle to see the ECB cutting rates in April and moving our call to June,” Pantheon Macroeconomics analysts noted.

The inflation figure also prompted Goldman Sachs to push back its ECB rate-cut forecast to June from April.

The data comes a day after US prices logged their smallest annual increase in three years, keeping mid-year Federal Reserve rate cut prospects alive and boosting global market sentiment.

Among other major movers, Grifols jumped 18.4% after the Spanish drug maker released a new 2024 cash flow target.

British broadcaster ITV climbed 14.3% after selling its 50% stake in streaming service BritBox International to its joint venture partner BBC Studios for 255 million pounds ($322 million).

On the flip side, Kuehne+Nagel slumped 13.5% after the Swiss logistics group posted a 49% drop in annual operating profit and said it expected the Red Sea crisis to impact coming quarters.

Saint Gobain lost 3.7% after difficult market conditions dragged the French construction materials group’s 2023 annual sales down.

Volkswagen dropped 4.9% after forecast sales growth would slow in 2024, while Ocado shed 6.9% as brokerages trimmed the British online supermarket stock’s target price after Thursday’s results.

Europe DAX European STOXX 600 index Europe stock

Comments

200 characters

Europe’s STOXX 600 hits record high in strong start to March

Jul-Feb trade deficit falls 30.2pc to $14.87bn YoY

Sovereign dollar bonds rally ahead of PM’s election

Feb CPI-based inflation up 23.1pc YoY

MQM-P, PML-N reach formal agreement

Nepra approves modification in generation licence of Wapda

Payment to Chinese IPPs: Power Division allowed to draw Rs4bn from PERA

PML-N, PPP Senators assail IK over letter to IMF

OGDCL announces ESG policy

Rs4.25/lit premium on petrol adjusted

Weekly SPI up 1.27pc

Read more stories