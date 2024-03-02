AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
‘Eat Safe Kids Campaign’ launched

Recorder Report Published 02 Mar, 2024 04:16am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority in collaboration with the school education department and special education department on Friday launched a province-wide ‘Eat Safe Kids Campaign’ in private and public schools to promote nutritious eating habits from childhood.

The inauguration ceremony was organised at the Government Boys High School in Kareem Block and the Government Central High School for The Deaf in Gulberg. The programme was attended by PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, Secretary School Education Muhammad Ahsan Waheed, Additional Secretary School Saba Adil, Additional Secretary Special Education Khadija-Tul-Kubra, Special Education DG Amna Munir and Additional Director Generals of PFA.

The ‘Eat Safe Kids Campaign’ consisted of various interactive activities, workshops, and educational materials to engage children and make learning about healthy eating fun. Children will learn about the importance of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins in their diet.

