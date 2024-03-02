AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,721 Increased By 72.8 (1.09%)
BR30 22,559 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-02

SBP to hold 1st edition of Pakistan Financial Literacy Week

Recorder Report Published 02 Mar, 2024 04:16am

KARACHI: Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmad will inaugurate Pakistan Financial Literacy Week (PFLW) 2024 on March 04, 2024 at an event at SBP Karachi. The theme for the week is ‘Digital Bankari – fori aur asaan’.

Pakistan Financial Literacy Week will be held from March 04-08, 2024 and will comprise of both on-ground and virtual activities for participation across the country. During the week commercial banks and SBP field offices will hold 150 Financial Literacy Camps in 60 cities across the country. These camps will provide practical insights into digital financial services including RAAST, QR code, Asaan Mobile / Digital Accounts, along with other general topics of financial literacy.

An important segment of PFLW is outreach to students of all levels across the country in recognition of pivotal role of financial education in shaping their future. Competitions on different themes of digital finance will be organized in 16 field offices of SBP-Banking Services Corporation to instil financial awareness and responsible money management from an early age. An online video/poster competition for public has also been arranged in this regard.

Aligned with global initiatives such as Global Money Week, this event marks SBP’s first-of-its-kind endeavour to champion financial literacy and inclusion on a national scale.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SBP Jameel ahmad Pakistan Financial Literacy PFLW

Comments

200 characters

SBP to hold 1st edition of Pakistan Financial Literacy Week

Jul-Feb trade deficit falls 30.2pc to $14.87bn YoY

Sovereign dollar bonds rally ahead of PM’s election

Feb CPI-based inflation up 23.1pc YoY

MQM-P, PML-N reach formal agreement

Nepra approves modification in generation licence of Wapda

Payment to Chinese IPPs: Power Division allowed to draw Rs4bn from PERA

PML-N, PPP Senators assail IK over letter to IMF

OGDCL announces ESG policy

Rs4.25/lit premium on petrol adjusted

Weekly SPI up 1.27pc

Read more stories