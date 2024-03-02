AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
Markets Print 2024-03-02

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 02 Mar, 2024 04:16am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Mar 1, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        29-Feb-24      28-Feb-24      27-Feb-24      26-Feb-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104705       0.104724       0.104569        0.10459
Euro                             0.815478       0.814835       0.817148       0.817005
Japanese yen                    0.0050017      0.0050111      0.0049998     0.00500872
U.K. pound                        0.95291       0.954046       0.955046       0.955719
U.S. dollar                      0.753259       0.753918       0.752716       0.752861
Algerian dinar                  0.0056039      0.0056052      0.0056021     0.00559829
Australian dollar                 0.49105       0.491479       0.492577       0.493651
Botswana pula                   0.0546113      0.0548098      0.0544966      0.0545071
Brazilian real                   0.151175        0.15215       0.151852       0.151137
Brunei dollar                     0.56021       0.560367       0.560015       0.559831
Canadian dollar                  0.555091       0.555413       0.556701       0.557056
Chilean peso                    0.0007685      0.0007658      0.0007627     0.00076529
Czech koruna                    0.0321535       0.032161      0.0322542      0.0322066
Danish krone                     0.109401       0.109316       0.109609       0.109603
Indian rupee                    0.0090837      0.0090926      0.0090807     0.00908313
Israeli New Shekel               0.210173       0.208899                       0.20632
Korean won                      0.0005647      0.0005663      0.0005654     0.00056636
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.45002        2.45216        2.44826
Malaysian ringgit                0.158148       0.158353       0.157505       0.157618
Mauritian rupee                  0.016402      0.0163799      0.0163554      0.0163731
Mexican peso                     0.044145      0.0440986      0.0441204      0.0439601
New Zealand dollar               0.458848       0.463245       0.463711       0.464176
Norwegian krone                 0.0709604       0.071056       0.071485      0.0714886
Omani rial                        1.95906
Peruvian sol                     0.198923       0.198763       0.198487
Philippine peso                 0.0134063      0.0134362       0.013444      0.0134796
Polish zloty                     0.189247       0.188848       0.189687       0.189275
Qatari riyal                      0.20712
Russian ruble                   0.0082919      0.0082064      0.0081779     0.00812743
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.200869       0.201045       0.200724       0.200763
Singapore dollar                  0.56021       0.560367       0.560015       0.559831
South African rand              0.0392006      0.0392797      0.0391151      0.0389617
Swedish krona                   0.0727133       0.072805       0.073087      0.0731594
Swiss franc                      0.855879       0.856725       0.855456       0.855718
Thai baht                       0.0209681      0.0209573      0.0209723
Trinidadian dollar               0.111927       0.111746       0.111462       0.111238
U.A.E. dirham                    0.205108       0.205287        0.20496          0.205
Uruguayan peso                  0.0192911      0.0192675       0.019225      0.0192311
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights

