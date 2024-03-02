WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Mar 1, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 29-Feb-24 28-Feb-24 27-Feb-24 26-Feb-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104705 0.104724 0.104569 0.10459 Euro 0.815478 0.814835 0.817148 0.817005 Japanese yen 0.0050017 0.0050111 0.0049998 0.00500872 U.K. pound 0.95291 0.954046 0.955046 0.955719 U.S. dollar 0.753259 0.753918 0.752716 0.752861 Algerian dinar 0.0056039 0.0056052 0.0056021 0.00559829 Australian dollar 0.49105 0.491479 0.492577 0.493651 Botswana pula 0.0546113 0.0548098 0.0544966 0.0545071 Brazilian real 0.151175 0.15215 0.151852 0.151137 Brunei dollar 0.56021 0.560367 0.560015 0.559831 Canadian dollar 0.555091 0.555413 0.556701 0.557056 Chilean peso 0.0007685 0.0007658 0.0007627 0.00076529 Czech koruna 0.0321535 0.032161 0.0322542 0.0322066 Danish krone 0.109401 0.109316 0.109609 0.109603 Indian rupee 0.0090837 0.0090926 0.0090807 0.00908313 Israeli New Shekel 0.210173 0.208899 0.20632 Korean won 0.0005647 0.0005663 0.0005654 0.00056636 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45002 2.45216 2.44826 Malaysian ringgit 0.158148 0.158353 0.157505 0.157618 Mauritian rupee 0.016402 0.0163799 0.0163554 0.0163731 Mexican peso 0.044145 0.0440986 0.0441204 0.0439601 New Zealand dollar 0.458848 0.463245 0.463711 0.464176 Norwegian krone 0.0709604 0.071056 0.071485 0.0714886 Omani rial 1.95906 Peruvian sol 0.198923 0.198763 0.198487 Philippine peso 0.0134063 0.0134362 0.013444 0.0134796 Polish zloty 0.189247 0.188848 0.189687 0.189275 Qatari riyal 0.20712 Russian ruble 0.0082919 0.0082064 0.0081779 0.00812743 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200869 0.201045 0.200724 0.200763 Singapore dollar 0.56021 0.560367 0.560015 0.559831 South African rand 0.0392006 0.0392797 0.0391151 0.0389617 Swedish krona 0.0727133 0.072805 0.073087 0.0731594 Swiss franc 0.855879 0.856725 0.855456 0.855718 Thai baht 0.0209681 0.0209573 0.0209723 Trinidadian dollar 0.111927 0.111746 0.111462 0.111238 U.A.E. dirham 0.205108 0.205287 0.20496 0.205 Uruguayan peso 0.0192911 0.0192675 0.019225 0.0192311 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024