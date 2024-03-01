WTO issues new draft trade deals after all-night talks, some issues unresolved

ABU DHABI: World Trade Organization negotiators released new draft deals on Friday after all-night talks in Abu Dhabi, showing that several key issues remained unresolved.

A draft agriculture deal showed that a key reform sought by India on permitted government support levels for farmers was still not agreed, with two alternative solutions sitting side by side.

A fisheries text showed that forced labour issues and phase-in periods for developing countries were not decided.