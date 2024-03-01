AIRLINK 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
WTO issues new draft trade deals after all-night talks, some issues unresolved

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2024 10:22am

ABU DHABI: World Trade Organization negotiators released new draft deals on Friday after all-night talks in Abu Dhabi, showing that several key issues remained unresolved.

A draft agriculture deal showed that a key reform sought by India on permitted government support levels for farmers was still not agreed, with two alternative solutions sitting side by side.

WTO approves services trade rules, overcoming objections

A fisheries text showed that forced labour issues and phase-in periods for developing countries were not decided.

