AIRLINK 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
DFML 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.59%)
DGKC 69.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.01%)
FCCL 18.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
FFBL 26.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
HBL 116.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.69%)
HUBC 114.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.04%)
KOSM 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.55%)
OGDC 124.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.34%)
PAEL 21.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.07%)
PIAA 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PPL 113.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
PTC 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
SEARL 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.51%)
SNGP 67.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.25%)
SSGC 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TPLP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
TRG 72.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.3%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.06%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 6,688 Increased By 39.4 (0.59%)
BR30 22,557 Decreased By -12.2 (-0.05%)
KSE100 65,030 Increased By 451.1 (0.7%)
KSE30 22,078 Increased By 189.1 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s 2-year bond yield hits near 13-year high after BOJ policymaker’s hawkish comments

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2024 10:06am

TOKYO: Japan’s two-year government bond yield hit a near 13-year high on Friday, after hawkish comments from a Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymaker boosted expectations for an early end of negative rate policy.

BOJ board member Hajime Takata said on Thursday the central bank must consider overhauling its ultra-loose monetary policy, including an exit from negative interest rates and bond yield control.

The two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point (bp) to 0.19%, its highest level since May 2011.

The yield jumped 2 bp in the previous session to 0.18%.

The yields for mid- and long-term bonds rose despite rather dovish comments from BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda overnight, who said in Sao Paulo it was too early to conclude that inflation was close to sustainably meeting the central bank’s 2% target.

JGB yields rise as Japan’s inflation data fuels caution on BOJ normalisation

“Ueda did not follow Takata’s comments probably because he wanted to stress that the BOJ would maintain its policy in March, and make a tweak in April,” Shotaro Kugo, a senior economist at Daiwa Institute of Research, said.

The five-year yield rose 1 basis point to 0.375% and the 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.715%. A weak outcome of an auction of the two-year JGBs in the previous session also lifted the yields.

“The auction result reflected expectations that the BOJ would raise short-term rates faster than the market had expected,” Ataru Okumura, a senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities, said.

Under its massive stimulus programme, the BOJ guides short-term interest rates at minus 0.1%.

Investors expect the BOJ will end negative rates as early as March amid growing signs of rising prices and wage increase.

Yields on super-long dated bonds fell, with the 20-year JGB yield falling 0.5 basis point to 1.455% and the 30-year JGB yield slipping 1 bp to 1.745%.

Bank of Japan Japanese government bond

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s 2-year bond yield hits near 13-year high after BOJ policymaker’s hawkish comments

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

NA session to elect speaker, deputy speaker commences

Expenditure: Higher mark-up payments putting significant pressure: Finance

Higher gas prices push up urea rates

Rs30.8bn ‘recovery’ from Hubco: PSO seeks PD’s intervention

Nepra receives KE’s Jan FCA request

PEC drafts 15-year ‘Make in Pakistan’ plan

MNAs to elect PM on Sunday

302 MNAs-elect, including Nawaz Sharif, sworn in

Nawaz, Shehbaz assail IK over letter to IMF

Read more stories