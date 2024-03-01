AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
Inadequate water supply burdens low-income households with Rs116bn health cost

Recorder Report Published 01 Mar, 2024 02:59am

KARACHI: WaterAid’s latest Health Study, “Determining the Health Cost of Inadequate Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene in Pakistan”, sheds light on the economic burden of illnesses such as malaria, diarrhoea, and typhoid due to inadequate access to Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) facilities. Key findings underscore a staggering household cost of PKR 116.13 billion, with lower-income households bearing the brunt of the burden.

Led by Dr Abid Aman Burki from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), the study marks a significant step towards addressing critical public health challenges.

While addressing the attendees at the launch of report, Professor Dr Meher Taj Roghani, Member of Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations, Pakistan emphasised the urgency of addressing the nexus between health and WASH.

Muhammad Fazal, Head of Program Strategy and Policy at WaterAid, emphasised that recent research studies have highlighted that poor Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) is one of the major causes of morbidity and mortalities in Pakistan that requires all of us to take collective actions to ensure access to safe WASH for better health and nutrition of people of Pakistan.

Furqan Ahmed, Interim Country Director of WaterAid Pakistan, emphasized the urgency of addressing climate change’s impact on WASH and public health, stating, ‘Together, let us continue our collective efforts to prioritise WASH interventions from a health perspective and work towards achieving universal access to sustainable and safe WASH services in Pakistan.

The insightful panel discussion featured experts such Dr. Masood Jogezai, Technical Consultant Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination; Itsuro Takahashi, WASH Manager UNICEF; Dr. Shahzeb Mirza, Assistant Director M&E Health Department Govt of Sindh; and Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director SDPI.

