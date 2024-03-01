Dadocha Dam: CM witnesses ongoing construction activities

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the Dadocha Dam site during her inaugural trip to Rawalpindi, where she reviewed the ongoing construction activities.

FWO officials briefed her on the project’s progress, noting that work on the dam resumed in Nov 2023. The process of releasing water to the spillway is underway, and efforts are ongoing to finalize the revised PC-1 to reevaluate the land’s value, as per the court’s decision. Construction at the site is advancing rapidly, with financial progress at 40% and physical progress at 12%. The acquisition of 16,194 kanals and 14 marlas of land from the Rawalpindi and Kalar Syedan areas for the Dadocha Dam, located 25 km from Rawalpindi, has been completed.

The dam, with a height of 123 feet, a length of 737 feet, and a catchment area of 129 square miles, is set to be completed by Nov 2025, as per the chief minister’s directive.

The CM emphasised the need to deploy additional machinery and workforce at the site to accelerate work across various sections. Pakistan is among the countries expected to face severe water scarcity in the future, making it crucial to conserve rainwater by constructing more dams.

The completion of Dadocha Dam will address the severe water shortage faced by Rawalpindi and other areas, particularly during summer when the shortfall reaches 60 MGD.

The dam, constructed at a cost of 12 billion, will significantly contribute to Rawalpindi’s water needs upon completion. The clearance of the dam’s right-of-way is a positive step to maintain work momentum. Dadocha Dam will provide Rawalpindi with 35 million gallons of clean drinking water daily, ensuring no injustice is done to anyone, as the local population is being compensated according to current land rates. The dam’s construction will provide clean water to Rawalpindi and its surrounding areas.

Moreover, the CM Maryam has directed the completion of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project by December.

She personally inspected the project site at Trahia. During a briefing by Nespak, PMU, and FWO officials on the project’s progress, it was revealed that the Rawalpindi Ring Road project commenced in September 2023 and is scheduled for completion by February 2025.

