Modest trading activity on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Adil Naseem told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 20.800 to Rs 23,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 21,000 to Rs 23,000 per maund. Phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 8,500 and Rs 10,200 per 40 kg.

400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 600 bales of Kumb were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 400 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 22,300 per maund, 575 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 20,700 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 600 bales of Layyah, 1,000 bales of Ahmed Pur were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund,6,00 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 21,750 per maund and 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 21,500 per maund. Moreover, Polyester fiber was available in the market at Rs 365 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024