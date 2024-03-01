WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Feb 29, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 28-Feb-24 27-Feb-24 26-Feb-24 23-Feb-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104724 0.104569 0.10459 0.104682
Euro 0.814835 0.817148 0.817005 0.816323
Japanese yen 0.0050111 0.00499977 0.0050087
U.K. pound 0.954046 0.955046 0.955719 0.955454
U.S. dollar 0.753918 0.752716 0.752861 0.753483
Algerian dinar 0.0056052 0.00560206 0.0055983 0.005604
Australian dollar 0.491479 0.492577 0.493651 0.495189
Botswana pula 0.0548098 0.0544966 0.0545071 0.054703
Brazilian real 0.15215 0.151852 0.151137 0.151165
Brunei dollar 0.560367 0.560015 0.559831 0.561128
Canadian dollar 0.556701 0.557056 0.558384
Chilean peso 0.0007658 0.00076275 0.0007653 0.000775
Czech koruna 0.032161 0.0322542 0.0322066 0.032208
Danish krone 0.109316 0.109609 0.109603 0.109508
Indian rupee 0.0090926 0.00908074 0.0090831 0.009091
Israeli New Shekel 0.208899 0.20632 0.207229
Korean won 0.0005663 0.00056536 0.0005664 0.000566
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45216 2.44826
Malaysian ringgit 0.158353 0.157505 0.157618 0.157731
Mauritian rupee 0.0163799 0.0163554 0.0163731 0.016418
Mexican peso 0.0440986 0.0441204 0.0439601 0.043996
New Zealand dollar 0.463245 0.463711 0.464176 0.466557
Norwegian krone 0.071056 0.071485 0.0714886 0.071676
Omani rial
Peruvian sol 0.198763 0.198487 0.198599
Philippine peso 0.0134362 0.013444 0.0134796 0.013482
Polish zloty 0.188848 0.189687 0.189275 0.188136
Qatari riyal 0.20712
Russian ruble 0.0082064 0.00817792 0.0081274
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201045 0.200724 0.200763
Singapore dollar 0.560367 0.560015 0.559831 0.561128
South African rand 0.0392797 0.0391151 0.0389617 0.039152
Swedish krona 0.072805 0.073087 0.0731594 0.073184
Swiss franc 0.856725 0.855456 0.855718 0.856036
Thai baht 0.0209573 0.0209723 0.020929
Trinidadian dollar 0.111462 0.111238 0.111348
U.A.E. dirham 0.205287 0.20496 0.205
Uruguayan peso 0.019225 0.0192311 0.019289
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
