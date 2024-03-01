WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 29, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 28-Feb-24 27-Feb-24 26-Feb-24 23-Feb-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104724 0.104569 0.10459 0.104682 Euro 0.814835 0.817148 0.817005 0.816323 Japanese yen 0.0050111 0.00499977 0.0050087 U.K. pound 0.954046 0.955046 0.955719 0.955454 U.S. dollar 0.753918 0.752716 0.752861 0.753483 Algerian dinar 0.0056052 0.00560206 0.0055983 0.005604 Australian dollar 0.491479 0.492577 0.493651 0.495189 Botswana pula 0.0548098 0.0544966 0.0545071 0.054703 Brazilian real 0.15215 0.151852 0.151137 0.151165 Brunei dollar 0.560367 0.560015 0.559831 0.561128 Canadian dollar 0.556701 0.557056 0.558384 Chilean peso 0.0007658 0.00076275 0.0007653 0.000775 Czech koruna 0.032161 0.0322542 0.0322066 0.032208 Danish krone 0.109316 0.109609 0.109603 0.109508 Indian rupee 0.0090926 0.00908074 0.0090831 0.009091 Israeli New Shekel 0.208899 0.20632 0.207229 Korean won 0.0005663 0.00056536 0.0005664 0.000566 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45216 2.44826 Malaysian ringgit 0.158353 0.157505 0.157618 0.157731 Mauritian rupee 0.0163799 0.0163554 0.0163731 0.016418 Mexican peso 0.0440986 0.0441204 0.0439601 0.043996 New Zealand dollar 0.463245 0.463711 0.464176 0.466557 Norwegian krone 0.071056 0.071485 0.0714886 0.071676 Omani rial Peruvian sol 0.198763 0.198487 0.198599 Philippine peso 0.0134362 0.013444 0.0134796 0.013482 Polish zloty 0.188848 0.189687 0.189275 0.188136 Qatari riyal 0.20712 Russian ruble 0.0082064 0.00817792 0.0081274 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201045 0.200724 0.200763 Singapore dollar 0.560367 0.560015 0.559831 0.561128 South African rand 0.0392797 0.0391151 0.0389617 0.039152 Swedish krona 0.072805 0.073087 0.0731594 0.073184 Swiss franc 0.856725 0.855456 0.855718 0.856036 Thai baht 0.0209573 0.0209723 0.020929 Trinidadian dollar 0.111462 0.111238 0.111348 U.A.E. dirham 0.205287 0.20496 0.205 Uruguayan peso 0.019225 0.0192311 0.019289 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

