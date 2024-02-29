AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
BOP 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.44%)
DGKC 69.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-3.03%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FFBL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.94%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.28%)
HUBC 114.14 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.45%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 125.12 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.39%)
PAEL 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
PIAA 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 113.48 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (4.69%)
PRL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
PTC 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
SEARL 51.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
SNGP 68.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.44%)
SSGC 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.72%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.47%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
TRG 72.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-4.27%)
UNITY 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.87%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 6,648 Increased By 103 (1.57%)
BR30 22,570 Increased By 271.7 (1.22%)
KSE100 64,579 Increased By 875.1 (1.37%)
KSE30 21,889 Increased By 381.2 (1.77%)
Wall St rises after in-line inflation data fuels rate cut hopes

Reuters Published 29 Feb, 2024 08:12pm

Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Thursday as a key inflation metric came in line with estimates, raising hopes of interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve in the first half of the year.

A Commerce Department report showed the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, climbed 0.3% in January month-on-month, as expected. Prices rose 2.4% on a yearly basis, also matching estimates.

Traders added to bets that the Fed will cut interest rates in June after the PCE data.

Meanwhile, initial jobless claims for the week ended Feb. 24 stood at 215,000, greater than expectations of 210,000, according to economists polled by Reuters.

“(The data) should buoy investors’ optimism that the economy is on strong footing … the Fed has done a very substantial job in controlling inflation and if we are not currently enjoying a soft landing, it is soon to come,” said Peter Andersen, founder of Andersen Capital Management in Boston.

Reports on consumer and producer prices earlier in February, which signaled sticky inflation as well as a guarded approach from Fed policymakers, had led investors to push back expectations of rate cuts to June.

At the beginning of this year, traders were betting on March as the starting point for the Fed’s easing cycle.

At 09:33 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 120.40 points, or 0.31%, at 39,069.42, the S&P 500 was up 25.07 points, or 0.49%, at 5,094.83, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 126.87 points, or 0.80%, at 16,074.61.

All three major Wall Street indexes are on track for their fourth straight monthly advance, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq in the lead, thanks to robust quarterly earnings and a stellar rally driven by optimism around artificial intelligence (AI).

Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sub-indexes advanced on Thursday, with rate-sensitive technology stocks leading gains.

Megacap growth companies climbed in early trading, with AI darling Nvidia leading gains.

Snowflake slumped 21.1% after the cloud data analytics company forecast first-quarter product revenue below Wall Street estimates.

Paramount Global climbed 7.2% as the media conglomerate posted a surprise profit on streaming gains.

WW International fell 18.7% after the weight-loss services firm disclosed Oprah Winfrey will exit its board later this year.

Major cryptocurrency firms such as Coinbase Global and MicroStrategy rose over 5% each as bitcoin continued its upward climb.

Software firm C3.ai jumped 22.8% after posting better-than-expected quarterly results.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Congress will make a last-minute attempt to avert a partial government shutdown on Thursday, less than 48 hours before funding for some federal agencies is due to expire.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 5.25-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 4.27-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 30 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 74 new highs and 10 new lows.

