AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
BOP 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.44%)
DGKC 69.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-3.03%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FFBL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.94%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.28%)
HUBC 114.14 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.45%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 125.12 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.39%)
PAEL 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
PIAA 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 113.48 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (4.69%)
PRL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
PTC 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
SEARL 51.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
SNGP 68.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.44%)
SSGC 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.72%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.47%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
TRG 72.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-4.27%)
UNITY 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.87%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 6,648 Increased By 103 (1.57%)
BR30 22,570 Increased By 271.7 (1.22%)
KSE100 64,579 Increased By 875.1 (1.37%)
KSE30 21,889 Increased By 381.2 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm ends higher on rival oils while traders await major industry conference

Reuters Published 29 Feb, 2024 05:22pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed up on Thursday, tracking strength in rival oils, while the market is waiting for leads from a major industry conference due to be held in Kuala Lumpur next week.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 62 ringgit, or 1.59%, at 3,969 ringgit ($836.99) per metric ton on its closing.

“The futures (are) tracking external strength while awaiting leads from next week’s Price Outlook Conference and Exhibition (POC),” said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader.

The soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.66%, while its palm oil contract rose 1.08%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade increased 0.15%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for February fell 14.0% to 1,106,054 metric tons from 1,286,509 metric tons shipped during January, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Thursday.

According to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia, it fell 18.5% to 1,000,348 tonnes from 1,227,101 tonnes shipped during January.

Palm ends higher on rival oils’ strength, traders await major conference

Cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS) estimates exports of Malaysian palm oil products for February at 996,845 metric tons, according to LSEG.

Indonesia plans to lower its crude palm oil reference price for the March 1-31 period to $798.90 and keep the export tax and levy at $33 and $85 per ton, respectively. The regulation stating the new reference price is yet to be published.

Indonesia’s palm oil output this year is expected to rise by 5% year-on-year to 57.6 million tons, while export is expected to stagnate at 32 million to 33 million tons, the Indonesia Palm Oil Association said on Tuesday.

Palm oil may break resistance at 3,938 ringgit per metric ton, and rise into the 3,970-3,992 ringgit range, according to Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao.

Oil prices eased early on Thursday after a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stockpiles stoked worries about slow demand, while signs that U.S. interest rates could remain elevated for longer also added to pressure.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm ends higher on rival oils while traders await major industry conference

Newly elected MNAs take oath in 16th National Assembly maiden session

China rolls over $2bn loan to Pakistan, says caretaker finance minister

Bullish run continues at PSX, KSE-100 up nearly 1.4%

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

India’s basmati rice exports to fall as Pakistan’s surge

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

In response to question on PTI letter, US urges Pakistan’s new govt to continue working with IMF

Rain emergency: CM announces half day for Karachi offices on Friday

JS Bank records 853% jump in profit in 2023

Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, launches lavish pre-wedding party in India

Read more stories