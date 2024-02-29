Balochistan: MPAs-elect administered oath

QUETTA: The newly elected MPAs of the Balochistan provincial Assembly took their oaths of membership on Wednesday.

Owing to the poor health of Speaker Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, Balochistan Assembly senior member and Quetta Presiding Officer Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai administered the oath to the newly-elected members.

Achakzai was appointed the Presiding Officer for the session with authorities barring the entry of guests in light of expected protests and the prevailing law and order situation in the province.

The 51 members, elected on general seats, who took oath today (Wednesday) include members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers who have emerged as the largest parties in the 65-member House.

Strict security arrangements had been made after the opposition announced to lodge the protest. The PPP is leading the House with 17 members followed by the PML-N having 16 seats. The JUI is No.3 with 12 seats.

Speaker Zamrak Achakzai welcomed the new members and said he hoped that the new assembly will work together for the development of the province. “Together we have to take the province forward.”

Assembly staff ensured preparation for reception of the newly elected members.

Balochistan Assembly’s inaugural session comes on the same day newly-elected members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly took to their office.