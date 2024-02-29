AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.13%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
DGKC 71.25 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.4%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.65%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.35%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.87%)
HBL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUBC 111.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.74%)
KOSM 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.54%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
OGDC 123.17 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (2.17%)
PAEL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
PIAA 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PPL 108.34 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.44%)
PRL 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.82%)
PTC 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.93%)
SEARL 51.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
SNGP 67.81 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.36%)
SSGC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.38%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,545 Increased By 61.1 (0.94%)
BR30 22,298 Increased By 199.8 (0.9%)
KSE100 63,703 Increased By 484.4 (0.77%)
KSE30 21,508 Increased By 202.1 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-29

Maryam pays surprise visit to Mayo Hospital

Recorder Report Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz visit to the Mayo Hospital Emergency Block and directed to provide 50 wheel chairs and stretchers there.

On pointing out by an elderly citizen Shabbir Shakir, Maryam Nawaz directed to allocate a special place for offering prayers in the emergency. On the complaints of the patients, she ordered to immediately provide chest tube.

The CM expressed indignation on the security for stopping the people. She stated that she belongs to the people and the people should not be kept separate from her adding that if the people are stopped again then she would turn out the security.

Maryam Nawaz also inspected the issuance of admission paper at the reception counter. She inquired after the patients admitted in the ICU. The patients and the attendants expressed rejoice on seeing CM Maryam Nawaz. Maryam Nawaz also conversed with Rana Bashir Ahmed, Zulfiqar Ahmed, Nazir Ahmed and Abdul Rasheed admitted in the ICU.

Moreover, the CM while chairing a meeting said that revamping of the BHUs and RHCs will be undertaken in a phased manner across Punjab. Provision of free medicines plan has also been sought in the emergency of government hospitals of Punjab. She also sought recommendations to introduce improvements in the pathology system.

She ordered to improve pathology lab standards across Punjab and also sought a plan in this regard. The proposal to establish a central pathology lab for the government hospitals was also reviewed during the meeting.

The CM also sought recommendations and proposals for making a medical city in three districts. She also sought the list of vacant, uninhabited and shut down hospital buildings across Punjab. She emphasized that provision of free medicines is the due right of the people of Punjab adding that we would fulfill our pledge with regard to the provision of free medicines.

The people belonging to the backward and far-flung cities have also complete right regarding provision of medical and treatment facilities, she added.

Maryam Nawaz revealed that the health card after being redesigned will be made functional soon. The CM was informed during the meeting that revamping of the big hospitals of Punjab will be completed by June.

Former Senator Pervez Rasheed, Assembly Members Maryam Aurangzeb, Khawaja Suleman Rafique, Azma Bukhari, Bilal Kiyani, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, Secretaries of Health, Finance, Punjab Health Facilities Management Company, PD Hepatitis, DG Health Services and other officials also participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz ICU Mayo Hospital Shabbir Shakir

Comments

200 characters

Maryam pays surprise visit to Mayo Hospital

PPIB may extend FC date of Gwadar power plant today

Swapping issue: Rs100bn FBR notice perplexes beleaguered SNGPL

NA session today amid deepening political impasse

President, too, summons NA session?

Cases falling under LHC jurisdiction: Section 7E of tax law will now be applicable

Missing Baloch students case: Finally, caretaker PM appears before court

SBP revises timelines for Banks’ Floating Exchange Rates

Incoming govt to fix economy, says Nawaz

Discussions continue on IP gas pipeline project: US

Finance minister’s slot: New govt may not accept non-party technocrat

Read more stories