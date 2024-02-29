Maryam pays surprise visit to Mayo Hospital

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz visit to the Mayo Hospital Emergency Block and directed to provide 50 wheel chairs and stretchers there.

On pointing out by an elderly citizen Shabbir Shakir, Maryam Nawaz directed to allocate a special place for offering prayers in the emergency. On the complaints of the patients, she ordered to immediately provide chest tube.

The CM expressed indignation on the security for stopping the people. She stated that she belongs to the people and the people should not be kept separate from her adding that if the people are stopped again then she would turn out the security.

Maryam Nawaz also inspected the issuance of admission paper at the reception counter. She inquired after the patients admitted in the ICU. The patients and the attendants expressed rejoice on seeing CM Maryam Nawaz. Maryam Nawaz also conversed with Rana Bashir Ahmed, Zulfiqar Ahmed, Nazir Ahmed and Abdul Rasheed admitted in the ICU.

Moreover, the CM while chairing a meeting said that revamping of the BHUs and RHCs will be undertaken in a phased manner across Punjab. Provision of free medicines plan has also been sought in the emergency of government hospitals of Punjab. She also sought recommendations to introduce improvements in the pathology system.

She ordered to improve pathology lab standards across Punjab and also sought a plan in this regard. The proposal to establish a central pathology lab for the government hospitals was also reviewed during the meeting.

The CM also sought recommendations and proposals for making a medical city in three districts. She also sought the list of vacant, uninhabited and shut down hospital buildings across Punjab. She emphasized that provision of free medicines is the due right of the people of Punjab adding that we would fulfill our pledge with regard to the provision of free medicines.

The people belonging to the backward and far-flung cities have also complete right regarding provision of medical and treatment facilities, she added.

Maryam Nawaz revealed that the health card after being redesigned will be made functional soon. The CM was informed during the meeting that revamping of the big hospitals of Punjab will be completed by June.

Former Senator Pervez Rasheed, Assembly Members Maryam Aurangzeb, Khawaja Suleman Rafique, Azma Bukhari, Bilal Kiyani, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, Secretaries of Health, Finance, Punjab Health Facilities Management Company, PD Hepatitis, DG Health Services and other officials also participated in the meeting.

