HSHM and Bahria University Islamabad join hands to provide hospitality education

Press Release Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

ISLAMABAD: In an exciting initiative designed to enhance hospitality education in Pakistan, Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) and Bahria University are joining hands and providing a more holistic academic experience for upcoming hospitality leaders.

The launch ceremony of this partnership, held recently in Pearl-Continental Hotel, Rawalpindi, was attended by senior executives from Hashoo Group, Pakistan Navy, HSHM, and academia.

Addressing the collaboration, Chief Operating Officer, Hospitality and Education, Hashoo Group, Haseeb A. Gardezi remarked, “We are excited about the future of Pakistan’s hospitality industry, which is looking brighter than ever with meaningful collaborations such as this one with Bahria University. Together, we will lay a stronger foundation for hospitality and tourism in this country and help unleash its youth’s complete potential for success.”

Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq, Rector Bahria University shared this enthusiasm by saying, “With the potential of our tourism and hospitality industry remaining largely untapped, enhancing access to world-class education facilities is the first major step towards growth. We look forward to working closely with Hashoo Group and HSHM to secure Pakistan’s youth in this flourishing industry.”

