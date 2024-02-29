AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.13%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
DGKC 71.25 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.4%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.65%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.35%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.87%)
HBL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUBC 111.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.74%)
KOSM 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.54%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
OGDC 123.17 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (2.17%)
PAEL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
PIAA 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PPL 108.34 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.44%)
PRL 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.82%)
PTC 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.93%)
SEARL 51.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
SNGP 67.81 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.36%)
SSGC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.38%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,545 Increased By 61.1 (0.94%)
BR30 22,298 Increased By 199.8 (0.9%)
KSE100 63,703 Increased By 484.4 (0.77%)
KSE30 21,508 Increased By 202.1 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-29

DHA, EEPL sign MoU on collaboration in development of properties

Recorder Report Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

ISLAMABAD: The Defense Housing Authority (DHA) and Eighteen by Elite Estates Pvt. Ltd. (EEPL) Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering collaboration in the development of properties.

The MoU signing ceremony took place between the Joint Ventures Cell of GHQ Rawalpindi, Defense city Karachi and Elite Estates Pvt. Ltd.

The EEPL is a subsidiary of ORA developers which is a renowned international real estate development organisation.

The MoU was signed by Brigadier Muqeem Ahmed Subhani, Director of Joint Ventures Cell at GHQ, Brigadier Imran Naqvi, Executive Director Business Planning, DHA City Karachi and Tarek Hamdy, CEO of Elite Estates Pvt. Ltd. Brig. Sohail Imtiaz, Administrator DHA Karachi and other key officials were also present at the event.

The partnership signals a commitment to explore and undertake joint initiatives for the development of residential cum commercial apartments, shopping malls, golf courses, community clubs, hotels, and entertainment arenas within DHA, Defense City Karachi and Askari Housings.

While commenting on this latest development, Tarek Hamdy, CEO of Elite Estates Pvt. Ltd., stated, “We are excited about the opportunities that this MoU brings forth. We are committed to leveraging its expertise in real estate development to deliver projects of the highest standards by joining forces with DHA.

Brigadier Muqeem Ahmed Subhani, Director of Joint Ventures Cell at GHQ remarked, “Our shared vision for sustainable development and excellence in real estate will drive positive outcomes for our communities. Through this partnership, we aim to create iconic spaces that enhance the quality of life for residents and contribute to the economic growth of the region.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

mou DHA EEPL Muqeem Ahmed Subhani

Comments

200 characters

DHA, EEPL sign MoU on collaboration in development of properties

PPIB may extend FC date of Gwadar power plant today

Swapping issue: Rs100bn FBR notice perplexes beleaguered SNGPL

NA session today amid deepening political impasse

President, too, summons NA session?

Cases falling under LHC jurisdiction: Section 7E of tax law will now be applicable

Missing Baloch students case: Finally, caretaker PM appears before court

SBP revises timelines for Banks’ Floating Exchange Rates

Incoming govt to fix economy, says Nawaz

Discussions continue on IP gas pipeline project: US

Finance minister’s slot: New govt may not accept non-party technocrat

Read more stories