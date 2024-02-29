DHA, EEPL sign MoU on collaboration in development of properties

ISLAMABAD: The Defense Housing Authority (DHA) and Eighteen by Elite Estates Pvt. Ltd. (EEPL) Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering collaboration in the development of properties.

The MoU signing ceremony took place between the Joint Ventures Cell of GHQ Rawalpindi, Defense city Karachi and Elite Estates Pvt. Ltd.

The EEPL is a subsidiary of ORA developers which is a renowned international real estate development organisation.

The MoU was signed by Brigadier Muqeem Ahmed Subhani, Director of Joint Ventures Cell at GHQ, Brigadier Imran Naqvi, Executive Director Business Planning, DHA City Karachi and Tarek Hamdy, CEO of Elite Estates Pvt. Ltd. Brig. Sohail Imtiaz, Administrator DHA Karachi and other key officials were also present at the event.

The partnership signals a commitment to explore and undertake joint initiatives for the development of residential cum commercial apartments, shopping malls, golf courses, community clubs, hotels, and entertainment arenas within DHA, Defense City Karachi and Askari Housings.

While commenting on this latest development, Tarek Hamdy, CEO of Elite Estates Pvt. Ltd., stated, “We are excited about the opportunities that this MoU brings forth. We are committed to leveraging its expertise in real estate development to deliver projects of the highest standards by joining forces with DHA.

Brigadier Muqeem Ahmed Subhani, Director of Joint Ventures Cell at GHQ remarked, “Our shared vision for sustainable development and excellence in real estate will drive positive outcomes for our communities. Through this partnership, we aim to create iconic spaces that enhance the quality of life for residents and contribute to the economic growth of the region.”

