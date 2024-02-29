AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 155,588 tonnes of cargo comprising 125,109 tonnes of import cargo and 30,479 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 125,109 comprised of 27,291 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 7,503 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 19,687 tonnes of Wheat & 70,628 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 30,479 comprised of 17,477 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,402 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, & 12,600 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Xin Hai Tong 28, Morning, GSL Elizabeth, Devashree and HicriKaan berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Only one AAI Evolution sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two shops, Shimanami Star and Maersk Hartford left the port at morning and another ship, Coral Actinia is expected to sail on today afternoon. .

A cargo volume of 95,601 tonnes, comprising 55,926 tonnes imports cargo and 39,675 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,397 Containers (689 TEUs Imports and 1,708 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Marathapolis, Blue Cecil, Xin Hai Tong 29, Chemtrans Baltic and Chemroad Aqua scheduled to load/offload Containers, Corn, Coal and Chemicals are expected to take berth QICT, MW-1, PIBT, FOTCO and EVTL on Wednesday,28th February and two more ships Clements Schulte and APL Qingdao with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 29th February 2024.

