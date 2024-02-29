AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
PFA imposes EPOs on five food businesses

Recorder Report Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday imposed emergency prohibition orders (EPOs) on five food points and penalized 13 eateries with Rs 327,000 cumulative fine during the food inspection drive in Gawalmandi, Wagha Town and Sheikhupura Road.

On the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, food safety teams visited several food points to ensure the provision of healthy, quality, hygienic and adulteration-free food in the market for consumers. He said that the raiding teams thoroughly inspected the production area, kitchen premises, food quality parameters and safety standards in a daylong operation.

The authority stopped the production of five food points including meat processing units and restaurants by imposing emergency prohibition orders till further orders. He said that the food authority imposed EPOs due to poor storage system, preserved food in dirty freezers, usage of rusty vessels and an abundance of insects.

Further, dirty water was being used to wash the meat. FBOs also failed to present the necessary records and medical certificates of the workers to the raiding teams on the spot, he added.

Muhammad Asim said steps are being taken to bring all stages from food preparation to delivery in line with international standards as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab. He has requested people to support the Punjab Food Authority to eliminate the counterfeit and adulteration mafia because they are a scourge of the society.

