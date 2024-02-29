WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 28, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 27-Feb-24 26-Feb-24 23-Feb-24 22-Feb-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104569 0.10459 0.104682 0.104672 Euro 0.817148 0.817005 0.816323 0.816087 Japanese yen 0.0049998 0.0050087 0.0050035 U.K. pound 0.955046 0.955719 0.955454 0.954221 U.S. dollar 0.752716 0.752861 0.753483 0.75257 Algerian dinar 0.0056021 0.0055983 0.0056044 0.0056038 Australian dollar 0.492577 0.493651 0.495189 0.493611 Botswana pula 0.0544966 0.0545071 0.0547029 0.0550129 Brazilian real 0.151852 0.151137 0.151165 0.152302 Brunei dollar 0.560015 0.559831 0.561128 0.560115 Canadian dollar 0.556701 0.557056 0.558384 0.557707 Chilean peso 0.0007627 0.0007653 0.0007746 0.0007778 Czech koruna 0.0322542 0.0322066 0.0322084 0.0322245 Danish krone 0.109609 0.109603 0.109508 0.109484 Indian rupee 0.0090807 0.0090831 0.0090905 0.0090754 Israeli New Shekel 0.20632 0.207229 0.206636 Korean won 0.0005654 0.0005664 0.0005661 0.0005637 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44826 2.44659 Malaysian ringgit 0.157505 0.157618 0.157731 0.157031 Mauritian rupee 0.0163554 0.0163731 0.016418 Mexican peso 0.0441204 0.0439601 0.0439964 0.043956 New Zealand dollar 0.463711 0.464176 0.466557 0.466368 Norwegian krone 0.071485 0.0714886 0.0716763 0.0718636 Omani rial 1.95727 Peruvian sol 0.198487 0.198599 0.197889 Philippine peso 0.013444 0.0134796 0.0134823 0.0134383 Polish zloty 0.189687 0.189275 0.188136 0.189069 Qatari riyal Russian ruble 0.0081779 0.0081274 0.0081138 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200724 0.200763 0.200685 Singapore dollar 0.560015 0.559831 0.561128 0.560115 South African rand 0.0391151 0.0389617 0.0391517 0.0399157 Swedish krona 0.073087 0.0731594 0.0731835 0.0730346 Swiss franc 0.855456 0.855718 0.856036 0.857239 Thai baht 0.0209723 0.0209289 0.0209694 Trinidadian dollar 0.111462 0.111238 0.111348 0.111187 U.A.E. dirham 0.20496 0.205 0.20492 Uruguayan peso 0.019225 0.0192311 0.0192889 0.0192557 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

