WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Feb 28, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 27-Feb-24 26-Feb-24 23-Feb-24 22-Feb-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104569 0.10459 0.104682 0.104672
Euro 0.817148 0.817005 0.816323 0.816087
Japanese yen 0.0049998 0.0050087 0.0050035
U.K. pound 0.955046 0.955719 0.955454 0.954221
U.S. dollar 0.752716 0.752861 0.753483 0.75257
Algerian dinar 0.0056021 0.0055983 0.0056044 0.0056038
Australian dollar 0.492577 0.493651 0.495189 0.493611
Botswana pula 0.0544966 0.0545071 0.0547029 0.0550129
Brazilian real 0.151852 0.151137 0.151165 0.152302
Brunei dollar 0.560015 0.559831 0.561128 0.560115
Canadian dollar 0.556701 0.557056 0.558384 0.557707
Chilean peso 0.0007627 0.0007653 0.0007746 0.0007778
Czech koruna 0.0322542 0.0322066 0.0322084 0.0322245
Danish krone 0.109609 0.109603 0.109508 0.109484
Indian rupee 0.0090807 0.0090831 0.0090905 0.0090754
Israeli New Shekel 0.20632 0.207229 0.206636
Korean won 0.0005654 0.0005664 0.0005661 0.0005637
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44826 2.44659
Malaysian ringgit 0.157505 0.157618 0.157731 0.157031
Mauritian rupee 0.0163554 0.0163731 0.016418
Mexican peso 0.0441204 0.0439601 0.0439964 0.043956
New Zealand dollar 0.463711 0.464176 0.466557 0.466368
Norwegian krone 0.071485 0.0714886 0.0716763 0.0718636
Omani rial 1.95727
Peruvian sol 0.198487 0.198599 0.197889
Philippine peso 0.013444 0.0134796 0.0134823 0.0134383
Polish zloty 0.189687 0.189275 0.188136 0.189069
Qatari riyal
Russian ruble 0.0081779 0.0081274 0.0081138
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200724 0.200763 0.200685
Singapore dollar 0.560015 0.559831 0.561128 0.560115
South African rand 0.0391151 0.0389617 0.0391517 0.0399157
Swedish krona 0.073087 0.0731594 0.0731835 0.0730346
Swiss franc 0.855456 0.855718 0.856036 0.857239
Thai baht 0.0209723 0.0209289 0.0209694
Trinidadian dollar 0.111462 0.111238 0.111348 0.111187
U.A.E. dirham 0.20496 0.205 0.20492
Uruguayan peso 0.019225 0.0192311 0.0192889 0.0192557
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
