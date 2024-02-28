AIRLINK 60.57 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BOP 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.33%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.22%)
DGKC 70.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (3.3%)
FCCL 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.09%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.94%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
GGL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.61%)
HBL 116.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.35%)
HUBC 112.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.98%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.99%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.76%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.9%)
OGDC 123.95 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (2.82%)
PAEL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.07%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.66%)
PPL 109.05 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.11%)
PRL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.93%)
PTC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.69%)
SEARL 52.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.87%)
SNGP 67.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.49%)
SSGC 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.56%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,562 Increased By 77.4 (1.19%)
BR30 22,410 Increased By 312.2 (1.41%)
KSE100 63,872 Increased By 653.2 (1.03%)
KSE30 21,528 Increased By 222.6 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

US to host Brazil for friendly ahead of Copa America

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2024 12:03pm

The United States men’s national soccer team will host Brazil in an international friendly as part of their preparations for this year’s Copa America on home soil, US Soccer said on Tuesday.

The US will take on Colombia at the FedExField in Landover, Maryland on June 9 before facing five-times World Cup winners Brazil at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium on June 12.

The Copa America will run from June 20 to July 14 and feature 32 matches and 16 participating teams - 10 from CONMEBOL and six from CONCACAF, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Mauricio Pochettino asks Chelsea owners to be patient

“When you talk about wanting to challenge ourselves against the best teams in the world, you can’t ask for much better than Brazil,” US head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement.

The US will face Bolivia and Panama in their first two Copa America Group C matches before taking on Uruguay.

Brazil CONMEBOL Copa America

Comments

200 characters

US to host Brazil for friendly ahead of Copa America

Intra-day update: rupee marginally improves against US dollar

Energy sector revolving debt has reached Rs5,422bn: minister

Large steel sector’s value chain: EDB to furnish report on energy costs in coordination with ministries

Discos: Govt refuses to appoint IFC as TA of privatisation

Six months: Centre transfers Rs2,435.349bn to provinces

Ban on vehicles, machinery, equipment buying imposed

Zakat contributions: SECP issues new accounting standards for NPOs

Petrol prices may be hiked by Rs3.50

Ministry issues guidelines for PSDP 2024-25

Austerity committee created

Read more stories