US to host Brazil for friendly ahead of Copa America

The United States men’s national soccer team will host Brazil in an international friendly as part of their preparations for this year’s Copa America on home soil, US Soccer said on Tuesday.

The US will take on Colombia at the FedExField in Landover, Maryland on June 9 before facing five-times World Cup winners Brazil at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium on June 12.

The Copa America will run from June 20 to July 14 and feature 32 matches and 16 participating teams - 10 from CONMEBOL and six from CONCACAF, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Mauricio Pochettino asks Chelsea owners to be patient

“When you talk about wanting to challenge ourselves against the best teams in the world, you can’t ask for much better than Brazil,” US head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement.

The US will face Bolivia and Panama in their first two Copa America Group C matches before taking on Uruguay.