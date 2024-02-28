AIRLINK 60.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.6%)
BOP 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (11.82%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
DGKC 69.90 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.42%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.58%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.94%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.06%)
HBL 116.56 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.36%)
HUBC 111.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.75%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.99%)
KOSM 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.65%)
MLCF 38.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.87%)
OGDC 123.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (2.78%)
PAEL 22.17 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.93%)
PIAA 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.66%)
PPL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.09%)
PRL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.74%)
PTC 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.78%)
SEARL 52.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.87%)
SNGP 67.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.49%)
SSGC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,557 Increased By 72.9 (1.12%)
BR30 22,390 Increased By 292.3 (1.32%)
KSE100 63,830 Increased By 611.2 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,515 Increased By 209.5 (0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields track US peers higher, BOJ policy shift speculation weighs

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2024 11:57am

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Wednesday, tracking overnight US Treasury yields higher, with sentiment weighed by speculation that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) would end its negative rate policy soon.

The two-year JGB yield, which is highly sensitive to the change in the BOJ’s negative rate policy, inched up 0.5 basis point (bp) to 0.170%, maintaining its highest level since July 2011 scaled in the previous session.

“The Japanese yields tracked the rises in US Treasury yields, but at the same time the expectations that the BOJ would end its negative rate policy as early as March are priced in,” said Yuki Matsuda, market analyst at Mizuho Securities.

Investors were also cautions ahead of an auction for the bonds for two-year maturity in the next session, Matsuda said.

US Treasury yields logged moderate gains on Tuesday as investors awaited key inflation data due on Thursday, seeking more clarity on when the Federal Reserve might start cutting interest rates.

In Japan, the 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 bp to 0.695% and the 20-year JGB yield rose 2 bps to 1.445%. The five-year yield rose 1 bp to 0.355%.

The market perceives that the BOJ is under pressure to end its negative rate policy amid signs of increasing prices and wages.

Japan’s core consumer inflation slowed for a third consecutive month in January, but beat forecasts and remained at the central bank’s 2% target.

JGB yields rise as Japan’s inflation data fuels caution on BOJ normalisation

According to a Reuters poll, more than 80% of economists expected the BOJ to pull short-term interest rates out of negative territory in April.

Japanese government bond

Comments

200 characters

JGB yields track US peers higher, BOJ policy shift speculation weighs

Intra-day update: rupee marginally improves against US dollar

Energy sector revolving debt has reached Rs5,422bn: minister

Large steel sector’s value chain: EDB to furnish report on energy costs in coordination with ministries

Discos: Govt refuses to appoint IFC as TA of privatisation

Six months: Centre transfers Rs2,435.349bn to provinces

Ban on vehicles, machinery, equipment buying imposed

Zakat contributions: SECP issues new accounting standards for NPOs

Petrol prices may be hiked by Rs3.50

Ministry issues guidelines for PSDP 2024-25

Austerity committee created

Read more stories