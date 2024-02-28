AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.8%)
UAF holds Gur, cultural mela

Press Release Published 28 Feb, 2024 06:10am

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad organised Gur and cultural mela that brought different colors of rural life, dishes of Gur and traditional foods in which tens of hundreds of the local throng the varsity to have the delight of the rural cultural.

It was arranged by the Agri Tourism club, Senior Tutor Office in collaboration Pak US Alumni Network North Punjab Chapter at the UAF Agri Heritage Museum.

It was inaugurated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan. Progressive farmer Mumtaz Minhais, Engineer Jawed Salim Qureshi, Dr Najma Afzal, Director Research Dr Jafar Jaskani, Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali, Director Farms Dr Shahid Ibne Zamir, Dr Umair Gull, Dr Fahad Rasul, Dr Irfan Afzal, Dr Nadeem Akbar, Dr Naveed, Urfa Ben Tahir, and other notables were also present.

Addressing the participants, Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said the country was blessed with rich culture. We have to inculcate our rich values in the generation. He said that fairs play an important role in exposing the youth to eastern traditions and rural culture. He said that by fostering the relationship between scientists and farmers, innovation in agriculture and per acre increment can be ensured. He said that the nations which give up their rich culture lose their place on the map of the world.

Dr Shoukat Ali said that different colors of rural culture were presented in this festival so that the young generation can enjoy the beautiful moments of our culture as well as promote high traditions in the society.

