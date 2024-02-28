AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.8%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.91%)
DGKC 68.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
FCCL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
FFBL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
HBL 115.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.33%)
HUBC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
KOSM 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
MLCF 38.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 121.07 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-3.61%)
PAEL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.24%)
PIAA 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.49%)
PPL 106.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.59%)
PRL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.25%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.5%)
SEARL 52.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.42%)
SNGP 66.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.19%)
SSGC 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.69%)
TRG 81.85 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (5.21%)
UNITY 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.44%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 6,484 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -168.1 (-0.76%)
KSE100 63,219 Decreased By -86.8 (-0.14%)
KSE30 21,306 Increased By 9.6 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-28

2nd show-cause notice to Islamabad DC: IHC recalls its order for issuance

Terence J Sigamony Published 28 Feb, 2024 06:10am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) recalled its order to issue second show-cause notice to Islamabad deputy commissioner (DC) for not appearing before the court.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Babar Sattar on Tuesday heard second show-cause notice to Memon and his application seeking exemption from his personal appearance before the court in the matter related to contempt of court, wherein, the court has already reserved its verdict which would be announced on March 01.

During the hearing, Irfan Nawaz appeared before the court along with his lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi.

Acceding to his request related to the second show cause, the court discharged him and disposed the matter. However, the IHC turned down Memon’s request for exemption from attending the court hearing on March 1.

Justice Babar wrote in his written order, “The contempt proceedings have concluded and the judgment has been reserved. At the time when the judgment was reserved the parties were informed in open court that it will be announced on 01.03.2024.”

“The applicant is required to appear on such date in person in view of Section 366(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898. He can therefore not be granted exemption from personal appearance up until 09.03.2024 as requested in the application,” concluded the order.

Earlier, the IHC turned down Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon’s unconditional apology and barred him to go abroad after he failed to appear before the court in a contempt case.

When DC Islamabad urged the transfer of the contempt case to another bench, Justice Sattar asked DC Islamabad if benches would be now formed as per his choice. Memon’s lawyer, Raja Rizwan Abbasi said that the DC’s non-appearance was not an obstacle to justice and his client had no intention of undermining the court’s authority. He requested the court to dismiss the contempt of court case.

Abbasi said that on August 5, Shehryar Afridi’s party leader was arrested and the situation of May 9 is also in front of everyone. He added that the Intelligence Bureau informed the capital’s administration about the worsening law and order situation and agitation.

He further said that the district intelligence committee including representatives of all sensitive agencies expressed fear of attacks on government buildings, GHQ Chowk near F-9 Park in Islamabad. Abbasi added that there was no malice in issuing the MPO order by the district magistrate.

Justice Sattar said that on May 16, the first MPO order was quashed and MPO orders were issued even after show-cause notices were issued in the case. It stopped when the court removed their power to issue MPO orders, the IHC judge added.

Abbasi also presented the transcript of Shehryar Afridi’s inflammatory speeches ahead of his arrest. He argued that the politician used threatening language and tried to provoke people with his words.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IHC courts Islamabad DC

Comments

200 characters

2nd show-cause notice to Islamabad DC: IHC recalls its order for issuance

Energy sector revolving debt has reached Rs5,422bn: minister

Large steel sector’s value chain: EDB to furnish report on energy costs in coordination with ministries

Discos: Govt refuses to appoint IFC as TA of privatisation

Six months: Centre transfers Rs2,435.349bn to provinces

Ministry issues guidelines for PSDP 2024-25

Austerity committee created

Ban on vehicles, machinery, equipment buying imposed

Presidential election schedule to be announced on March 1: ECP yet to decide SIC reserved seats issue

Conduct of business of banks: FTO has no jurisdiction to probe legality: IHC

Zakat contributions: SECP issues new accounting standards for NPOs

Read more stories