WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 27, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 26-Feb-24 23-Feb-24 22-Feb-24 21-Feb-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10459 0.104682 0.104672 0.104923 Euro 0.817005 0.816323 0.816087 0.815062 Japanese yen 0.00500872 0.00500346 0.00502538 U.K. pound 0.955719 0.955454 0.954221 0.951321 U.S. dollar 0.752861 0.753483 0.75257 0.754059 Algerian dinar 0.00559829 0.00560437 0.00560378 0.00561255 Australian dollar 0.493651 0.495189 0.493611 0.495266 Botswana pula 0.0545071 0.0547029 0.0550129 0.0551217 Brazilian real 0.151137 0.151165 0.152302 0.152962 Brunei dollar 0.559831 0.561128 0.560115 0.561474 Canadian dollar 0.557056 0.558384 0.557707 0.558066 Chilean peso 0.000765289 0.000774575 0.000777834 0.000782479 Czech koruna 0.0322066 0.0322084 0.0322245 0.0321149 Danish krone 0.109603 0.109508 0.109484 0.109338 Indian rupee 0.00908313 0.00909054 0.00907542 0.00909764 Israeli New Shekel 0.20632 0.207229 0.206636 0.204963 Korean won 0.000566359 0.000566103 0.000563723 0.000563614 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44659 2.45143 Malaysian ringgit 0.157618 0.157731 0.157031 0.157358 Mauritian rupee 0.0163731 0.016418 0.0164067 Mexican peso 0.0439601 0.0439964 0.043956 0.0441996 New Zealand dollar 0.464176 0.466557 0.466368 0.465254 Norwegian krone 0.0714886 0.0716763 0.0718636 0.0719097 Omani rial 1.95727 1.96114 Peruvian sol 0.198599 0.197889 0.199013 Philippine peso 0.0134796 0.0134823 0.0134383 0.0134473 Polish zloty 0.189275 0.188136 0.189069 0.188675 Qatari riyal Russian ruble 0.00812743 0.0081138 0.0081574 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200763 0.200685 0.201082 Singapore dollar 0.559831 0.561128 0.560115 0.561474 South African rand 0.0389617 0.0391517 0.0399157 0.0399233 Swedish krona 0.0731594 0.0731835 0.0730346 0.0727245 Swiss franc 0.855718 0.856036 0.857239 0.856593 Thai baht 0.0209289 0.0209694 0.0209414 Trinidadian dollar 0.111238 0.111348 0.111187 0.111547 U.A.E. dirham 0.205 0.20492 0.205326 Uruguayan peso 0.0192311 0.0192889 0.0192557 0.0192869 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

