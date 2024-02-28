AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.8%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2024 06:10am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Feb 27, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        26-Feb-24      23-Feb-24      22-Feb-24      21-Feb-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                      0.10459       0.104682       0.104672       0.104923
Euro                             0.817005       0.816323       0.816087       0.815062
Japanese yen                   0.00500872                    0.00500346     0.00502538
U.K. pound                       0.955719       0.955454       0.954221       0.951321
U.S. dollar                      0.752861       0.753483        0.75257       0.754059
Algerian dinar                 0.00559829     0.00560437     0.00560378     0.00561255
Australian dollar                0.493651       0.495189       0.493611       0.495266
Botswana pula                   0.0545071      0.0547029      0.0550129      0.0551217
Brazilian real                   0.151137       0.151165       0.152302       0.152962
Brunei dollar                    0.559831       0.561128       0.560115       0.561474
Canadian dollar                  0.557056       0.558384       0.557707       0.558066
Chilean peso                  0.000765289    0.000774575    0.000777834    0.000782479
Czech koruna                    0.0322066      0.0322084      0.0322245      0.0321149
Danish krone                     0.109603       0.109508       0.109484       0.109338
Indian rupee                   0.00908313     0.00909054     0.00907542     0.00909764
Israeli New Shekel                0.20632       0.207229       0.206636       0.204963
Korean won                    0.000566359    0.000566103    0.000563723    0.000563614
Kuwaiti dinar                                                   2.44659        2.45143
Malaysian ringgit                0.157618       0.157731       0.157031       0.157358
Mauritian rupee                 0.0163731       0.016418                     0.0164067
Mexican peso                    0.0439601      0.0439964       0.043956      0.0441996
New Zealand dollar               0.464176       0.466557       0.466368       0.465254
Norwegian krone                 0.0714886      0.0716763      0.0718636      0.0719097
Omani rial                                                      1.95727        1.96114
Peruvian sol                                    0.198599       0.197889       0.199013
Philippine peso                 0.0134796      0.0134823      0.0134383      0.0134473
Polish zloty                     0.189275       0.188136       0.189069       0.188675
Qatari riyal
Russian ruble                  0.00812743                     0.0081138      0.0081574
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.200763                      0.200685       0.201082
Singapore dollar                 0.559831       0.561128       0.560115       0.561474
South African rand              0.0389617      0.0391517      0.0399157      0.0399233
Swedish krona                   0.0731594      0.0731835      0.0730346      0.0727245
Swiss franc                      0.855718       0.856036       0.857239       0.856593
Thai baht                                      0.0209289      0.0209694      0.0209414
Trinidadian dollar               0.111238       0.111348       0.111187       0.111547
U.A.E. dirham                       0.205                       0.20492       0.205326
Uruguayan peso                  0.0192311      0.0192889      0.0192557      0.0192869
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

