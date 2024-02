ANKARA: The Turkiye Central Bank’s net reserves decreased by around $6 billion last week to some $22.5 billion, according to four bankers’ calculations on Tuesday.

The bankers’ figures showed that net reserves, which stood at $28.46 billion a week earlier, fell by $5.8-6 billion in the week to Feb. 23.

Turkish central bank keeps policy rate unchanged as expected

There was no immediate response from the central bank to a request for comment on the figures.